Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.