Tickets for the 2023 Florida Blue Florida Classic are now on sale. This year’s matchup between Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) and Florida A&M University (FAMU) will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
This year is the 78th all-time meeting between the Wildcats and the Rattlers and the 43rd official Florida Classic.
“The Florida Blue Florida Classic showcases one of the nation’s greatest football rivalries. However, the “Classic” is so much more than an athletic event to Bethune-Cookman University, Florida A&M University, the citizens and businesses of Orlando and Orange County, and the tens of thousands of alumni and fans who attend each year,” said Dr. Larry Robinson, president of FAMU.
“The culture, reunion of friends and families, the passion, and the importance of these two HBCUs to Florida and the world all come together. The Classic provides amazing performances of our marching bands, exposure to our world-class academic programs, and access to critical funding that supports both institutions. Get your tickets now. It is not to be missed.”
In addition to gameday, the 2023 Florida Blue Florida Classic weekend will also feature a variety of events, including the Florida Classic Consortium Kickoff Luncheon presented by Florida Blue (Nov. 17, noon) and the popular Florida Blue Battle of the Bands at Amway Center (Nov. 17, 7 p.m.), which features the FAMU Marching 100 and B-CU Marching Wildcats.
“The Florida Blue Florida Classic is known as the nation’s largest football game between two of the top HBCUs in the Sunshine State. Since its inception in 1978, it’s a time when families, college friends, and tens of thousands of others convene in Central Florida to witness the premier HBCU rivalry in the country,” said Dr. William Berry, acting president of Bethune-Cookman University.
“But it’s more than just a game. It continues to boost strong economic, cultural, and social significance in Orlando and Orange County. It is also a successful fundraiser for educational initiatives for both B-CU and FAMU that we look forward to every year.”
An Orlando fixture, the Florida Blue Florida Classic drives nearly 60,000 spectators to Camping World Stadium each fall, with an estimated economic impact of $30 million annually.
Nearly 1.5 million fans have attended the Classic since the game settled in Central Florida in 1997; the event also holds the Camping World Stadium football attendance record (73,358), set in 2003.
“The Florida Blue Florida Classic is the premier HBCU rivalry in the country, and we get to experience the magnitude of this legacy each fall in Central Florida,” said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports. “We’re fortunate to support B-CU and FAMU as they continue to grow the reach and impact of this historic game.”
For more on the game, or to purchase tickets, visit FloridaClassic.org.
