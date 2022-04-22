The Sunshine Slam College Basketball tournament will be played Nov. 22-23 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.
Eight Division I programs are set to compete, including Georgia, South Florida (USF), Alabama-Birmingham (UAB), St. Joseph’s, Bucknell, Austin Peay, Presbyterian and Albany.
Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased via TicketMaster.c
