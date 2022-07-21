What you need to know to vote in the Aug. 23 election
The 2022 primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23. The deadline to register to vote in the primary and change party affiliation is Monday, July 25.
“Monday is the deadline to register to vote or update your party affiliation for the primary election. We encourage everyone to do so immediately if they wish or need to,” said Lisa Lewis, Volusia County supervisor of elections.
The Supervisor of Elections office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday, July 25.
Mail-in applications also should be postmarked by 7 p.m. on July 25.
“Voters who are unsure of their registration status can visit our website. A person may register and drop off a voter registration application at any public library by close of business hours on July 25. Also, applications sent by mail and postmarked by July 25 will be accepted,” explained Lewis.
Florida is a closed primary state, which means a resident can only vote for candidates in the party they are registered to vote in.
No party affiliation and minor party voters can vote in the non-partisan races.
In Volusia County, both county and municipal races are non-partisan, so voters can choose any candidate. Also, if a candidate gets 51% of the vote, they win that office and avoid the general election in November.
Voting by mail
Residents can vote by mail (absentee), early vote or vote at the polls on Election Day.
Voters are encouraged to doublecheck their voter registration information, update their signature, and be aware of the following deadlines in advance of the primary.
Vote-by-mail ballots began being distributed on July 14 with an initial 142,000 ballots mailed out.
Requests for vote-by-mail ballots may be made in person, by phone, or mail (email, online, fax). The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed for the primary is Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.
It is important to have an updated signature on file. This enables the office to validate your signature on your vote-by-mail ballot.
Contact information requested on the vote-by-mail envelopes is optional. The Florida Legislature added this in case the election office needs to contact the voter.
Early voting sites
Early voting runs Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., each day at the following locations:
DeLand: Supervisor of Elections Office, 1750 S. Woodland Blvd.
Deltona: The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Daytona Beach: Volusia County Library Center at City Island, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway; and Midtown Cultural & Education Center, 925 George W Engram Blvd.
Port Orange: Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle
Ormond Beach: Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.
New Smyrna Beach: New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway
Also, on Monday, the Supervisor of Elections office began sending out new and updated voter registration cards to Volusia County’s 400,500 active registered voters.
The cards contain information regarding the districts that voters are eligible for, new precinct number and, in some cases, new polling places.
The card cannot be used as identification for early voting or on Election Day; it is only for information purposes.
The card also contains important information about voting in Volusia County. Voters will find information regarding updating their information, changing their political party affiliation, voting by mail and the identification required to vote in person.
“I encourage all voters to review their new voter information card. Get familiar with what you are voting on, where your polling location is and when you are voting,” stated Supervisor Lewis.
Redrawn district lines
Every 10 years, local and state government can redraw their district lines based on population numbers from the U.S. Census. The last Census was done in 2020.
Once these lines have been approved, the elections supervisor is required to redraw precinct lines. In June, the Volusia County Council voted and unanimously approved new precincts.
Volusia County now has two U.S. congressional districts, 6 and 7; two state Senate districts, 7 and 8; and four state House districts, 27, 28, 29 and 30.
Due to population growth and the additional congressional districts, Volusia County’s total number of voting precincts have grown from 125 to 134.
To update your information, change your party information, view your sample ballot or order a vote-by mail ballot, visit www.VolusiaElections.gov. In the coming weeks, all new interactive maps will be available at www.VolusiaElections.gov.
Democracy Live partnership
In 2020, the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections office became one of five pilot counties in Florida to offer an accessible vote-by-mail ballot option.
The Supervisor of Elections partnered with Democracy Live to offer a safe and secure method of voting by mail for voters with disabilities. In the 2020 General Election, 30 residents utilized this method.
The option is also available for the 2022 election cycle.
“I am proud to offer this program to the voters of Volusia County. My goal is to have safe and transparent elections, where all voters that are eligible to vote have the opportunity to vote, in the method that best suits them,” Lewis said.
With Democracy Live, voters may request an Accessible Vote-by-Mail Ballot that they may mark from the comfort of their own home, using accessibility tools with which they are familiar. Most importantly, they can do all of this independently.
In addition, military and overseas voters can use Democracy Live.
“We are excited to be able to provide a reliable and quicker tool that allows voters in the military and overseas to receive their ballot, mark it and return it to our office,” Lewis added.
Voters with disabilities, in the military or overseas can request to use Democracy Live at www.VolusiaElections.gov.
For more information, contact the Supervisor of Elections office at VoteByMail@volusia.org or 386-736-5930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.