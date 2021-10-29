Volusia County’s Tourist Development Council will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in meeting room 203 of the Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.
Parking is available in the south lot off of Auditorium Avenue across from the Peabody Auditorium, and attendees should enter through the south end of the connector concourse. Masks are required and social distancing measures have been put in place.
The public is invited, and there will be time for public participation.
This advisory group makes recommendations to the Volusia County Council regarding use of tourist development tax revenues and the effective operation of special projects.
Two or more members of the Volusia County Council may be in attendance.
For more information, contact Sharon Angelastri at 386-254-4000 or sangelastri@volusia.org.
