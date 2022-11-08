This information was provided by the Volusia County Government.
Tropical Storm Nicole will bring strong tropical force winds and the potential for hurricane force gusts to Volusia County beginning Wednesday afternoon and lasting through 8 p.m. Thursday. This massive storm poses a significant threat for dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, and damaging winds and gusts.
Water levels could rise by 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels, and the area could receive 4 to 6 inches of rain with up to 8 inches in some areas, especially along the coast. All parts of the county are expected to receive 45-60 mph sustained winds along with hurricane strength gusts.
Coastal Volusia County is under a hurricane warning, while inland portions of the county are under a tropical storm warning.
“Tropical Storm Nicole poses a direct threat to property and life,” said County Manager George Recktenwald. “Our infrastructure, especially along the coastline, is extremely vulnerable because of Hurricane Ian’s impacts. We expect further erosion along the beach, along with flooding in areas that were previously flooded by Ian. Residents need to take this storm seriously.”
A river flood warning is in effect for the St. Johns River from Geneva to Astor.
Mandatory evacuation order
Volusia County has issued a mandatory evacuation order beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday for all residences and businesses that are:
• East of the Intracoastal Waterway
• All manufactured and mobile home dwellers east of Interstate 95
• All low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding
• All campsites and RV recreational parks
Evacuees are encouraged to stay with family, friends or an inland hotel and must complete their evacuation by 4 p.m. Wednesday because conditions will begin to deteriorate significantly.
Shelters
Volusia County Schools and Volusia County Government will open four shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
General population shelters will be opened at:
• Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange
• University High School, 1000 W. Rhode Island Ave., Orange City
Special needs shelters will be opened at:
• Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona
• David C. Hinson Middle School, 1860 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach
All four shelters will accept pets. Those staying at a shelter with their pets must bring necessary pet items and supplies.
Additional shelters will be opened if necessary.
Shelters should be used only as a last resort because they do not provide luxury accommodations.
Evacuees may need to stay at a shelter for 24 to 72 hours. Since space is limited, evacuees should bring only essential items. Eat a meal before leaving for a shelter and avoid bringing valuables. Shelters are not responsible for lost or stolen items.
Necessary items include:
• Special dietary food, snacks or comfort food, water or other non-alcoholic beverages
• Bedding, including a pillow, blanket and a comfortable beach chair and sleeping pad
• Ear plugs
• Extra clothing
• Medications and medical supplies
• Oxygen supplies
• Toiletry items
• Flashlight and batteries
• Diapers, infant and elderly/disabled necessities
• Time occupiers such as books, magazines, games or cards
Special needs shelters
Hospitals are not shelters.
Special needs shelters are for medical patients. They are not for isolation patients or people who need 24-hour dedicated care, a hospital bed, ventilator and other complex care. These individuals should discuss other shelter arrangements with their physician or home health service provider or caregiver.
Only one caregiver will be admitted for each patient.
Homeless shelters
Homeless shelters will open Wednesday at these locations:
• The Bridge, 421 S. Palmetto Ave., DeLand
• First Step Shelter, 3889 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach (individuals must first report to Halifax Urban Ministries, 340 N. St., Daytona Beach, for transportation to the First Step Shelter)
Curfew
The Volusia County Council has issued an emergency countywide curfew to protect and safeguard the health, safety and welfare of Volusia County residents and visitors. The curfew will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.
The curfew does not apply to:
• Regular members of law enforcement bodies
• Regular employees of business, industries or government entities while traveling from their jobs
• All emergency workers
Any person who knowingly violates this ordinance shall, upon conviction, be subject to a fine of up to $500 and/or imprisonment in the county jail for up to 60 days.
Bridges
Bridges that cross the Intracoastal Waterway will be closed to eastbound traffic when sustained winds reach 39 mph. When the curfew begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the bridges will be closed in both directions.
Beach safety
According to Beach Safety Director Andy Ethridge, the coast is already experiencing extremely large, powerful waves that will lead to dangerous rip currents. He urges people to stay off the beach and out of the water.
County offices
Volusia County offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, and will remain closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
Volusia County Schools
Volusia County Schools will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10.
Emergency Operations Center
Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center is partially activated today and will move to full activation on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Citizens Information Center
Residents can call the Citizens Information Center at 866-345-0345 for updated information.
