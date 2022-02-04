Former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis are expected to appear in late February at a Conservative Political Action Conference event in Orlando, the organization announced Wednesday.
The event will be held Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, though the announcement did not specify when Trump and DeSantis will appear. The appearances come amid continuing speculation about whether Trump and DeSantis will run for president in 2024.
