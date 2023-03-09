On Feb. 31 and 22, members from the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties visited the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee to propose to legislators the United Way of Florida’s Consensus Legislative Agenda.
Each year, United Way of Florida (UWOF) creates a Consensus Legislative Agenda that is approved by all 28 United Ways across the state of Florida.
The 2023 agenda focuses on United Way’s work improving lives for ALICE (Asset, Limited, Income, Constrained, Employed) individuals across the state. The United Way Consensus Agenda has three main focuses, Financial Stability (VITA), affordable housing, and expanding access to children’s health care (KidCare).
“Visiting the Capitol is a powerful reminder that democracy is not just an idea, but a living, breathing institution that relies on the active participation of its citizen, we are here to be the voice for our community in need,’’ said Courtney Edgcomb president and CEO of Community Foundation and United Way of Volusia Flagler Counties.
While at the Capitol, United Way staff members Lawrence Anderson, Amanda Lasecki and Women United Flagler Volunteer Linda Mahran met with Senator Travis Hutson to talk about VITA.
VITA is the United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program where families who make up to $60,000 a year can file their taxes for free with a tax certified VITA Volunteer. You can book an appointment now through April 15 by visiting unitedwayvfc.org/vitatax.
Funding request
Florida’s United Ways urged the Florida Legislators to invest $1.2 million in state funding which, when combined with the $1.8 million match by local United Ways in Florida, would offer enhanced opportunity for free tax preparation.
In doing so VITA can extend services to underserved populations in the hardest-to-reach areas, increase capacity to file returns electronically, and improve quality and accuracy through increased recruitment and training of volunteers.
United Way staff members Alyssa Lang, Tara Osouli, joined by Women United Volusia Volunteers Mica Lill and Stephanie Renick, met with other United Ways in the state of to discuss the agenda and delivered packages to senators and representatives of Volusia and Flagler Counties.
Together the team heard from President of the Senate Kathleen Passidomo and Speaker of the House Paul Renner while receiving a tour of both the Senate and House chambers.
To learn more about the consensus agenda and how to advocate, visit https://www.unitedwayvfc.org/advocate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.