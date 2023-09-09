The University Titans outlasted the Seabreeze Sandcrabs 64-36 at Daytona Stadium on Friday night. The high school football teams combined for 100 points and returned four kickoffs for touchdowns.
University (3-0) scored fast and returned three kickoffs for touchdowns. Seabreeze (0-3) scored its first offensive touchdowns of the season.
The Sandcrabs had too many missed opportunities but were able to stay within striking distance whenever it looked like the Titans would pull away.
Jermane Hayes scored four touchdowns and Anthony May had three for the Titans. Hayes had over 100 yards receiving with two touchdowns and returned two kickoffs for scores. May ran for more than 100 yards with two scores and returned a kickoff for an 87-yard touchdown.
Hayden Haynes threw for over 300 yards with four touchdowns and ran for 100 yards for the Sandcrabs.
Melachi Walters threw for 200 yards with four touchdowns for University.
Denali Campbell had over 100 yards receiving with a touchdown; returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and scored a two-point conversion for Seabreeze.
Isaiah Baker and Cole Darling caught touchdown passes for the Titans.
Tyrone Cordare had two touchdown catches, Landon Smith had an 84-yard touchdown catch, and Drew McNerney kicked a 43-yard for the Sandcrabs.
University plays at Key West on Sept. 15 while Seabreeze has a bye before going to DeLand on Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.