The Urban Chamber of Commerce of Volusia/Flagler Counties will hold its 2022 Inaugural Membership Enrollment Day and Community Business Town Hall from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. The events will be held at 3000 Bellemead Drive, Daytona Beach Shores.
The chamber seeks to build a community of urban business leaders to strengthen the economy in the urban marketplace, Kennedy Jacobs Sr., CEO and founder of the organization.
“The chamber believes it is vitally important to build strong collaborations with local business owners, local stakeholders, and local government to realize true transformation as it relates to growth and equity for all business leaders,” Jacobs said. “The Urban Chamber of Commerce of Volusia/Flagler Counties is optimistic about the future of our communities and celebrate the effort of local minority-owned businesses that have contributed immensely to the development of the community.”
In 2021, The Urban Chamber of Commerce held its first Community Business Roundup, during which the organization recognized its first "Blue Ribbon Business," Oliver Ross, CEO of The Crab Stop. The Crab Stop has expanded from its first location on MLK Boulevard in the historic Midtown Business District.
Also recognized was Gilley’s Shoe Shop, a Black-owned shop that has been in the downtown area of Daytona Beach for nearly 100 years.
"We need to create a marketplace that can capture the tourism dollars that we as a Black business group have never captured,” Jacobs said.
For more information about The Urban Chamber of Commerce, visit https://www.businesswiththeu.org. The Urban Chamber of Commerce can also be found on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
