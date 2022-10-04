Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center.
Stay out of floodwater
Volusia County Fire Rescue’s HazMat Team reminds residents that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries.
Protect yourself, your loved ones and pets from the risks brought by floodwater by following these steps from the Centers for Disease Control:
Floodwater can contain:
- Downed power lines
- Human and livestock waste
- Household, medical, and industrial hazardous waste (chemical, biological, and radiological)
- Coal ash waste that can contain carcinogenic compounds such as arsenic, chromium, and mercury
- Other contaminants that can lead to illness
- Physical objects such as lumber, vehicles, and debris
- Wild or stray animals such as rodents and snakes
Exposure to contaminated floodwater can cause:
- Wound infections
- Skin rash
- Gastrointestinal illness
- Tetanus
- Leptospirosis (not common)
If you come in contact with floodwater:
- Wash the area with soap and clean water as soon as possible. If you don’t have soap or water, use alcohol-based wipes or sanitizer.
- Take care of wounds and seek medical attention if necessary.
- Wash clothes contaminated with flood or sewage water in hot water and detergent before reusing them.
If you must enter floodwater, wear rubber boots, rubber gloves and goggles.
Open wounds and rashes exposed to floodwater can become infected. Vibrios, for example, are naturally occurring bacteria that live in certain coastal waters and can cause skin infections when an open wound is exposed to them. This can happen during floods. To protect yourself and your family:
- Avoid exposure to floodwater if you have an open wound.
- Cover clean, open wounds with a waterproof bandage to reduce chance of infection.
- Keep open wounds as clean as possible by washing well with soap and clean water.
- If a wound develops redness, swelling, or oozing, seek immediate medical attention.
Seek medical attention as soon as possible if:
- There is a foreign object (soil, wood, metal or other objects) embedded in the wound;
- The wound is at special risk of infection (such as a dog bite or a puncture by a dirty object);
- An old wound shows signs of becoming infected (increased pain and soreness, swelling, redness, draining, or you develop a fever).
Diarrheal diseases
Floodwater may contain sewage, and eating or drinking anything contaminated by floodwater can cause diarrheal disease (such as E. coli or Salmonella infection). To protect yourself and your family:
- Wash your hands after contact with floodwater. Also be sure to wash children’s hands with soap and water often and always before meals.
- Do not allow children to play in floodwater areas.
- Do not allow children to play with toys that have been contaminated by floodwater and have not been disinfected.
- Do not bathe in water that may be contaminated with sewage or toxic chemicals. This includes rivers, streams, or lakes that are contaminated by floodwater.
Dealing with chemicals
Floods can cause containers of chemicals to move from their normal storage spots.
- Don’t attempt to move propane tanks you might find— they’re dangerous and can cause a fire or explosion. If you find any, contact the police, fire department, or your State Fire Marshal’s office immediately.
- Be extremely careful when removing car batteries. Even if they are in floodwater, car batteries may still have an electrical charge. Use insulated gloves and avoid coming in contact with any acid that may have spilled from the damaged car battery.
Avoid electrical hazards inside or outside your home
After a hurricane, flood or other natural disaster, you need to be careful to avoid electrical hazards both in your home and elsewhere.
- Shut off electrical power and natural gas or propane tanks in your home to avoid fire, electrocution, or explosions.
- Never touch a fallen power line. Call the power company to report fallen power lines. Avoid contact with overhead power lines during cleanup and other activities.
- Do not drive through standing water if downed power lines are in the water.
- If you believe someone has been electrocuted, call or have someone else call 911 or emergency medical help.
For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/floods/floodsafety.html.
In addition to the CDC information, Volusia County Fire Rescue advises residents to:
- Wash their vehicles, especially the undercarriage, after driving through floodwaters to prevent secondary infections.
- Keep your pets out of floodwaters. If they come in contact with floodwater, bathe them thoroughly.Citizens Information Center
The Citizens Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. County staff is available to answer questions and provide information. Residents can call 866-345-0345.
Insurance
Residents who have suffered property damage are encouraged to contact their insurance company as soon as possible.
County courts
All courthouse locations in Volusia County will be closed through Wednesday, Oct. 5. The Monday and Tuesday closures are storm related. The courthouses will be closed Wednesday for Yom Kippur.
Scams
Scammers often pose as relief effort agencies after natural disasters. If you receive an email requesting donations, and you cannot verify the integrity of the message, do not respond or click on links in the message.
When making donations to agencies or applying for disaster assistance, be aware that scammers are on the loose. Make sure the agency you are donating to is legitimate. When applying for disaster assistance, make sure you are dealing directly with FEMA. FEMA will never ask for an application fee.
The Emergency Operations Center is aware that at least one local church was told by a non-FEMA agency that the church needed to pay $599 to apply for assistance. This was a scam. Churches, agencies and individuals should contact FEMA directly. To repeat, FEMA will never ask for an application fee.
Burning yard waste
County officials ask residents to be respectful when burning yard waste until power is restored. Many homeowners are leaving their windows open to get fresh air, and the smoke is entering their homes.
SNAP info
The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) received approval from the federal government to issue the mass replacement of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for those households that did not receive the early release of benefits on Sept. 27. DCF automatically uploaded the benefit to EBT cards on Monday, Oct.3. Individuals do not need to visit a DCF office to apply in person.
Food resources
The Bridge is providing hot lunch and dinner at 421 S. Palmetto Ave., DeLand, to anyone in the community. The center will serve lunch at noon and dinner at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dinner will be available at 5 p.m. today.
The pantry at The Neighborhood Center, 434 S. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, will be open to anyone in need from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
County-maintained boat ramps
All county-maintained boat ramps are closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.