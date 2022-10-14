In 2018, Penny Jordan, of New Smyrna Beach, received the news that her brother Bob had been diagnosed with late-stage Alzheimer’s.
Her brother now lives in a nursing home in Pennsylvania, but Jordan says she will be joining her first Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Daytona Beach to let her brother know that even from a distance, he has her full support.
“It’s just a horrible disease. I know I can’t help my brother, but hopefully we can help other people through this in the future,” said Jordan.
Jordan also walks in honor of her grandparents and father-in-law who passed from Alzheimer’s. For her and her husband, it’s a sign of solidarity to other families who are taking on being the caregiver for someone living with the disease like they once did.
“We’ve dealt with it in the past and I saw what my husband went through and to now see it in my brother, it’s heartbreaking,” said Jordan.
Patricia and Paul Gottshall, a couple from Port Orange, both lost their mothers to Alzheimer’s. They say the unique bond through the disease is difficult, but fuels their motivation to keep fighting back.
“We walk to keep their memories alive and to help put an end to this awful disease. It steals your loved one away before they are gone,” said Patricia.
Melinda Theofanus, of New Smyrna Beach, also knows the heartbreak that comes with having parents who have lived or passed from the disease. Her father has since passed and her mother is currently in an assisted living community in the late stages of Alzheimer’s.
Theofanus was her father’s sole caregiver and began taking care of her mother in 2016. Theofanus says the walk helps her let other families know they are not alone.
“As a daughter to both parents with the disease, I enjoy the support, the resources and the education I have received. I want to help future caregivers and family members to be able to benefit from what I have,” said Theofanus.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies their solidarity in the fight against the disease.
The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent participants’ connections to Alzheimer’s disease and their personal reasons for walking.
The Volusia Walk to End Alzheimer’s will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 12 at City island Park in Daytona Beach. Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony and walk at 9 a.m.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/VolusiaCounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.