April is STD Awareness Month. During this month, and throughout the year, the Florida Department of Health works to raise awareness about sexually transmitted infections and disease, help reduce STD-related stigma and provide actionable steps to stop the increase of STDs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about 20 percent of the U.S. population – one in five people in the U.S. – have a sexually transmitted infection on any given day.
The CDC’s annual report shows STDs remain far too high. Even in the face of a pandemic, 2.4 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported in 2020.
All Volusia and Flagler County Health Department clinics provide free STD screenings upon request. From April 18-22, residents can stop in anytime from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and get tested at no cost.
Locations are:
- 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach (Southside Health Zone) 421 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach
- 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City
- 717 W. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach
- 301 Dr. Carter Blvd., Bunnell
At the Florida Department of Health, specially trained healthcare providers and staff are available for evaluation, screening and treatment as appropriate.
As a part of STD screening, confidential, routine HIV antibody screenings are provided. Clinicians are also available for education on STDs and prevention methods.
For more information, call (386) 274- 0509.
