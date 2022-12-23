The Volusia County Council has approved using Volusia Forever funds to purchase the fouracre Doan property for $405,000. The property is at 3234 N. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach, surrounded by the Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve, which the county currently manages.
The property has been on the county’s high-priority acquisition list since 2009, when it was originally submitted to Volusia Forever. The acquisition has significant environmental benefits, such as preserving the natural floodplain for flood control and protection, protecting water quality in the Spruce Creek, and maintaining the natural hydrology and native ecological communities.
This land provides 650 feet of water access along Murray Creek, a tributary of Spruce Creek. Providing water access was identified as a top priority of residents who completed the 2022 ECHO Quality of Life Survey.
In addition to protecting and preserving our most precious resource, water, the acquisition will provide recreational opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy through an installation of a canoe/kayak launch, a wildlife observation area and an outdoor classroom.
The newly acquired property also connects to and will allow the public to access an additional 52 acres of conservation land, where a new trail and a disc golf course will be added for public enjoyment.
Resource Stewardship Director Bradley Burbaugh said of the purchase: “The county has been looking to purchase this property for more than a decade, and we’re glad to see it come to fruition. This acquisition has ecological benefits and will enhance the quality of life for our residents by providing additional learning and recreational opportunities.
