Volusia health department hosting vaccination events

A vaccine clinic will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 by the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County for residents age 5 years and older.
The locations of the vaccination event are at the health department clinics at 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach; and 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City. The times are 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Additional doses will be provided at the same two locations on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children between the ages of 5 and 17 years receive the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine to help protect against COVID-19. Adults may choose between the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Jonson’s Janssen vaccines.
All three vaccines will be available at the vaccination events. First doses, additional doses and boosters will be administered. No appointment is necessary.
The Volusia health department continues to offer the three approved COVID-19 vaccines at each of our clinic locations. PCR testing is also available. Individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or test during the week may call 386-274-0500; # to schedule an appointment.
For additional information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/
