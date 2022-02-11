Taking place just two days before Valentine’s Day, Volusia County Animal Services’ community event this Saturday will be a great opportunity for residents to shower their pets with love and the protection of a microchip and rabies vaccination.
Pet food also will be available, and it’s all at no charge to the public. The Feb. 12 event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Volusia County Animal Services headquarters, 1250 Indian Lake Road, Daytona Beach.
This will mark the ninth free community event that Animal Services has hosted since June 2020. All combined, nearly 1,800 pets were microchipped during the previous events. The tiny devices help ensure a quick and happy reunion with a lost or wandering pet.
“For animal owners, their pets are family members in every sense,” said Volusia County Animal Services Director Adam Leath. “These community events are all about supporting the community and helping provide pets with the best care and protection possible.”
Drive-thru event
About the size of a grain of rice, microchips are implanted just under the pet’s skin. With the wave of a handheld wand over the animal’s back, the ID code on the microchip will lead to the owner’s name and contact information – significantly increasing the odds of a happy reunion with pets that get lost or separated from their home.
For safety and convenience, this will be a drive-thru event. While residents won’t have to get out of their vehicle, they’re encouraged to wear a face covering. Those bringing a pet to the event for a microchip should have their dogs on a leash and cats secured in a crate. Staff will remove the pet from the vehicle and then return the pet to its owner just a few minutes later.
“Implanting a microchip is a quick and painless procedure for your pet,” said Leath. “More importantly, if your pet goes missing and it has a microchip, it will greatly increase the chances that we’ll be able to return the pet back home safe and sound.”
To expedite service at Saturday’s event, the microchip consent form can be printed and filled out before arrival. The form can be downloaded by clicking on https://bit.ly/3lELxbz. The rabies vaccination authorization and release form can be downloaded by clicking on the link below:
http://volusia.solodev.net/core/ fileparse.php/22/urlt/New-Vaccine-Authorization-and-Release.english-Pet.pdf
