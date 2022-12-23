Votran announces Christmas and New Year’s Day service schedule

Votran will operate a Sunday service schedule on Dec. 25, and Jan. 1. Riders are encouraged to plan their travel in advance to avoid possible travel conflicts. Because the holidays fall on Sundays, buses will follow a regular Sunday schedule. Only routes that normally operate on Sundays will run on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Fixed route bus service
Routes 1, 3, 4, 10, 15 and 17 will operate on a Sunday schedule from the Intermodal Transportation Facility.
All other routes and the New Smyrna Beach Flex will not operate.
Votran Gold
Votran Gold will operate limited service. For more information, contact a reservationist or Votran customer service.
Permanent changes
The Volusia County Council has approved making Votran’s temporary route adjustments permanent in response to the driver shortage.
After approval from County Council earlier in 2022, Votran enacted route reductions in three phases due to a shortage of drivers. Route changes, which are now permanent, are as follows:
All Saturday routes operate on a 60-minute frequency throughout the day.
Routes 3, 4, 11 and 60 operate on a 60-minute frequency during non-peak times.
Routes 7, 10 and 20 operate on a 60-minute frequency throughout the day.
“Our staff held six public meetings, two of which were virtual, allowing residents to voice concerns of how the change in routes is impacting them,” said Votran General Manager Kelvin Miller. “With our driver shortage, we had to find ways to still deliver a quality service, but with fewer resources.”
Drivers needed
Votran will continue to assess the needs of its riders and propose route adjustments when appropriate.
“If you or someone you know likes working with people and driving, we’re hiring drivers starting at $17 per hour, a full benefits package and provide free in-house training to obtain a CDL,” Miller included.
Residents may learn more about riding Votran, including starting a career with them, by visiting votran.org.
