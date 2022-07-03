Votran will operate a limited-service schedule on Monday, July 4. Riders are encouraged to plan their trips in advance.
East Volusia
- Routes 1, 3, 4, 10, 15 and 17 will operate on a regular Sunday schedule from the Intermodal Transit Facility at the Ocean Center.
- Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19 and 60 will not operate.
West Volusia
- Route 20 will run a holiday schedule, operating every two hours. The bus will depart DeLand Walmart on the odd hour between 7:19 a.m. and 5:19 p.m. Northbound trips leave Orange City Market Place on the even hour between 8:25 a.m. and 4:25 p.m. Route 20 will not serve the Amelia Superstop.
- Routes 21 and 23 will operate on a Saturday schedule.
- Routes 22 and 60 will not operate. Connecting SunRail routes 31, 32 and 33 will not operate, as there will be no SunRail service.
Southeast Volusia
- Routes 40 and 41 will run a holiday schedule, operating every two hours. The first Route 40 southbound trip will depart Dunlawton and U.S. 1 at 6:30 a.m. Northbound trips will depart the Julia Street and Sams Avenue Connection Point in New Smyrna Beach between 7:46 a.m. and 5:46 p.m. Route 40 will meet Routes 4 and 17 at Dunlawton and Orange Avenues to transfer passengers going north on U.S. 1 or A1A.
- Route 41 will depart the Julia Street and Sams Avenue Connection Point every two hours between 6:46 a.m. and 4:46 p.m. Route 41 does not serve Oak Hill on holidays.
- The New Smyrna Beach Flex will not operate.
Votran Gold
- Votran Gold will operate limited service. For more information, contact a reservationist or Votran Customer Service.
The holiday schedule can be found online or onboard the bus. Votran riders are encouraged to visit www.votran.org and click the “Join” button at the bottom of the homepage to receive timely notices about bus service changes. The website also provides up-to-date alerts and real-time bus information.
