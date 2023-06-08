Votran makes bus route changes this month

Votran will adjust some routes beginning on Sunday, June 18, to improve service reliability.
East Volusia
Route 12 will no longer enter the Port Orange Walmart parking lot. The bus will stay on Dunlawton Avenue.
West Volusia
Route 20 will serve DeBary on weekdays, turning around at U.S. Hwy 17/92 and Angeles Road between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Trips to DeBary will depart Market Place 45 minutes after the hour and return to Market Place five minutes after the hour.
Route 23 will no longer serve DeBary on weekdays after 2 p.m. Passengers needing to go to or from DeBary after 2 p.m. may use Routes 20, 31, 32 or 33. Additionally, the 6:30 p.m. Route 23 trip departing Market Place to DeBary will be shifted to Route 33. Route 23’s Saturday schedule will not change.
Route 31 will add a morning trip in the southbound direction, departing Amelia Superstop at 7:43 a.m. and arriving at the DeBary SunRail Station at 8:20 a.m. In the afternoon, two new northbound trips will depart the DeBary SunRail Station at 3:25 p.m. and 3:55 p.m. and will arrive at the Amelia Superstop at 4:09 p.m. and 4:39 p.m.
Route 32 will have minor timepoint adjustments to improve connections with SunRail trains.
Route 33 will add a trip in the westbound direction, departing Market Place at 6:25 p.m. The route will also see minor timepoint adjustments to improve connections with SunRail trains.
Flyers are available on all buses highlighting the route and schedule changes. Votran staff will also conduct outreach on the affected routes to assist with any rider questions.
