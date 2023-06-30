Votran will operate on a holiday schedule Tuesday, July 4. Riders are encouraged to plan their trips in advance. Routes serving the beachside may experience delays due to higher-than-normal traffic congestion.
East Volusia
Routes 1, 3, 4, 10, 15 and 17 will operate on a regular Sunday schedule from the Intermodal Transit Facility at the Ocean Center Parking Garage.
Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19 and 60 will not operate.
West Volusia
Route 20 will run every two hours. The bus will depart from the DeLand Walmart on the odd hours between 7:19 a.m. and 5:19 p.m. Northbound trips will leave the Orange City Market Place on the even hour between 8:25 a.m. and 4:25 p.m. The route will not serve the Amelia Superstop or DeBary.
Routes 21 and 23 will run on a Saturday schedule.
Routes 22 and 60 will not operate.
Routes 31, 32 and 33, which connect to SunRail, will also not run as there will be no SunRail service.
Southeast Volusia
Routes 40 and 41 will run every two hours.
The first Route 40 southbound trip will depart Dunlawton and U.S. 1 at 6:30 a.m. Northbound trips will leave the Julia Street and Sams Avenue Connection Point in New Smyrna Beach on the odd hours between 7:46 a.m. and 5:46 p.m.
Route 40 will meet Routes 4 and 17 at Dunlawton and Orange avenues to transfer passengers going north on U.S. 1 or A1A. Route 41 will depart the Julia Street and Sams Avenue Connection Point during the even hours between 6:46 a.m. and 4:46 p.m. The route will not serve Oak Hill.
The New Smyrna Beach Flex service will not operate.
Votran Gold Service
Votran Gold will operate with limited service.
For more information, call customer service at 386-761-7700. Votran route and service information are available at https://www. votran.org and on the myStop mobile app.
