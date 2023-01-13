Votran will adjust several routes beginning on Sunday, Jan. 29, to improve service reliability and efficiency.
Routes 10, 11, 19, 10S and 11N will have routing adjustments at the Volusia Mall. These routes will no longer serve the two bus stops on the mall’s backside. These routes will be changed to serve the two existing stops at the front side of the mall. Due to anticipated roadwork, minor schedule adjustments for these routes may also occur.
Route 31, which serves the DeBary SunRail Station, will have schedule adjustments to the afternoon portion of the schedule.
Route 32, which serves the DeBary SunRail Station, will have a schedule reduction to the morning portion of the schedule.
Flyers will be available on all buses announcing the route changes. Votran staff will also be onsite at the DeBary SunRail Station in the mornings and afternoons periodically throughout January to answer riders’ questions regarding these service adjustments.
For real-time updates, alerts and route changes, visit votran.org and click the “Join” button at the bottom of the page. Riders may also download the MyStop mobile app for these notifications.
Votran continuously evaluates operations and implements route and schedule adjustments to optimize service to its riders.
