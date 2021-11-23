Votran Thanksgiving Day schedule changes

Votran will operate a limited service schedule on Thursday, Nov. 25, for Thanksgiving. Riders are encouraged to plan their travel in advance to avoid possible travel conflicts. Votran reminds all riders that masks are required to be worn while onboard, per TSA and CDC requirements. Votran also has enhanced cleaning procedures in place.
East Volusia
- Routes 1, 3, 4, 10, 15 and 17 will operate on a holiday schedule from the Intermodal Transportation Facility.
- Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19 and 60 will not operate.
West Volusia
- Route 20 will run a Holiday Schedule, operating every two hours. The bus leaves DeLand Walmart on the odd hour between 7:19 a.m. and 5:19 p.m. The northbound trips leave Orange City Market Place on the even hour between 8:25 a.m. and 4:25 p.m. Route 20 will not serve Amelia Superstop.
- Routes 21 and 23 will operate a Saturday schedule.
- Routes 22 and 60 will not operate. Connecting SunRail Routes 31, 32, and 33 will not operate, as there will be no SunRail service.
Southeast Volusia
- Routes 40 and 41 will run a Holiday Schedule, operating every two hours. The first Route 40 southbound trip will depart Dunlawton Avenue and US 1 at 6:30 a.m. Northbound trips will depart the Julia and Sams Transfer Point in New Smyrna Beach between 7:46 a.m. and 5:46 p.m. Route 40 will meet Routes 4 and 17 at Dunlawton and Orange Avenues to transfer passengers going north on US 1 and A1A.
- Route 41 will depart the Julia and Sams Transfer Point every two hours between 6:46 a.m. and 4:46 p.m. Due to the ongoing road work, Route 41 will not serve 10th Street; the bus will stay on U.S. 1. The 2:46 p.m. trip departing from the Julia and Sams Transfer Point will be the only trip serving Oak Hill.
- The New Smyrna Beach Flex will not operate
Votran Gold
- Votran Gold will operate limited service. For more information, contact a reservationist or Votran customer service.
Holiday Schedules can be found at votran.org or onboard the bus. Votran riders are encouraged to visit votran.org and click the “Join” button at the bottom of the homepage to receive timely notices about bus service changes. The website also provides up-to-date alerts and real-time bus information. Riders can also download the MyStop Mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
