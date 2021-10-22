In response to anticipated traffic congestion during Truck Weekend Friday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 24, some Votran routes have been changed.
Because heavy event traffic is anticipated, Votran riders should expect some delays, interruptions and route detours.
The detours will be activated as of 10 a.m. each day until buses end for the night the weekend of Oct. 22 – 24. Additional detours may be activated as needed due to traffic conditions.
The following route changes will be in effect:
DAYTIME ROUTES
A shuttle bus will operate along State Road A1A between University Avenue and Silver Beach Avenue and to the Transfer Plaza.
Passengers can make connection with Routes 1, 18 and 19 at University Avenue and State Road A1A, and with Route 17A/B at Silver Beach Avenue and State Road A1A or at the Transfer Plaza. The shuttle bus will not enter the Intermodal Transit Facility (ITF.)
Routes 1, 8, 18 and 19
Buses will be unable to use the ITF. Passengers should wait on State Road A1A for the shuttle bus to make connections.
Route 1, 18 (Inbound), and 19 (Outbound)
Outbound: Right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, left on Beach Street, right on Mason Avenue, left on Halifax Avenue, right on University Avenue, left on State Road A1A to regular routing. There will be no service to the ITF.
Inbound: No Service in the ITF. From State Road A1A, right on Seabreeze Boulevard, left on Beach Street, right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard to the Transfer Plaza. Passengers needing to travel further south on State Road A1A can board the shuttle bus at State Road A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard.
Route 8
Outbound: Right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, left on Beach Street, right on Mason Avenue, left on Halifax Avenue to regular routing. No Service in the ITF.
Inbound: No Service in the ITF. From Halifax Avenue, right on Seabreeze Boulevard, left on Beach Street, right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard., left on Palmetto Avenue to the Transfer Plaza.
Route 17A/B
Outbound: Right on Palmetto Avenue, left on Orange Avenue, right on State Road A1A.
Inbound: From State Road A1A, left on Silver Beach Avenue, right on Palmetto Avenue to the Transfer Plaza. Passengers needing to travel further north on State Road A1A can board the shuttle bus at State Road A1A and Silver Beach Avenue.
NIGHT AND SUNDAY SERVICE
Night and Sunday Service will start and end at the Transfer Plaza and will not go into the ITF.
A shuttle bus will operate along State Road A1A between University Avenue and Silver Beach Avenue and to the Transfer Plaza. Passengers can make connection with Route 1 at University Avenue and State Road A1A and with Route 17 at Silver Beach Avenue and State Road A1A or at the Transfer Plaza. The shuttle bus will not enter the ITF.
Route 1
Outbound: Right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, left on Beach Street, right on Mason Avenue, left on Halifax Avenue, right on University Avenue, left on State Road A1A to regular routing. The route will end at Vining Court and Granada Boulevard. The bus will not travel over the Granada Bridge; passengers should make connections with Route 3 at the Transfer Plaza.
Inbound: From State Road A1A, right on Seabreeze Boulevard, left on Beach Street, right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard to the Transfer Plaza. Passengers needing State Road A1A can board the shuttle bus at State Road A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard.
Routes 3, 4, 10
Outbound: From the Transfer Plaza, use Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard to Beach Street, left on Beach Street, left on Fairview to regular routing.
Inbound: Reverse routing.
Route 11N
Outbound: From the Transfer Plaza, left on Palmetto, right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, left on Beach Street, to regular routing.
Inbound: Reverse routing.
Route 15
Outbound: From the Transfer Plaza, left on Palmetto, right on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, right on Beach Street to regular routing.
Inbound: From Beach Street, left on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard to the Transfer Plaza.
Route 17
Outbound: Right on Palmetto Avenue, left on Orange Avenue, right on State Road A1A to regular routing. The bus will end at Raymond and South Atlantic. There will be no service over the Dunlawton Bridge; passengers should make connections with Route 4 at the Transfer Plaza.
Inbound: From State Road A1A, left on Silver Beach Avenue, right on Palmetto Avenue to Transfer Plaza.
Votran riders are encouraged to plan trips in advance. Learn more at www.votran.org. The website also provides up-to-date alerts, real-time bus tracking and download information for the myStop mobile app for real-time bus information anywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.