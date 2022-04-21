In light of the recent federal court decision regarding the federal mask mandate, Votran will no longer require passengers to wear a face covering on buses and in transit facilities.
The change is in alignment with the Transportation Security Administration’s decision to lift the face mask mandate for all public transportation and transportation hubs.
“We do encourage customers to continue using masks to their comfort level,” said Kelvin Miller, general manager of Votran.
“Votran will continue to have masks available to the public while supplies last.”
This decision is effective immediately after a federal judge in Florida lifted Executive Order 13998, requiring the use of face masks by drivers and passengers. Votran will update the public if there are any further changes.
Free Earth Day rides
Votran will offer free rides on Friday, April 22.
“We are happy to offer a free ride this Earth Day, as a continued effort to remind residents of the beneficial services Votran has to offer,” said Kelvin Miller, general manager of Votran. “This is a great way for people to ride Votran at no cost and experience the easy, efficient and sustainable way to travel.”
The Volusia County Council approved the Earth Day campaign at its April 5 meeting.
“We have to re-educate and re-invest in our community, and to me, Earth Day is a reminder of just that,” said Volusia County Councilwoman Barbara Girtman. “We can’t talk about environment and we can’t talk about change if we are not willing to take the steps to do that.”
Transportation is the largest source of carbon emissions in the United States, with passenger cars and light-duty trucks accounting for more than half of the emissions from this sector.
Buses emit 80% less carbon monoxide than a car. Choosing to take public transit helps reduce pollution and relieves traffic, eases the wear and tear on personal vehicles, and offers a safe and relaxing solution to commuting overall.
For more information on Votran’s services, visit Votran.org.
