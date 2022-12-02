VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Walmart employee who says she narrowly missed being shot as a manager opened fire inside a Chesapeake store last week filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company Tuesday, alleging the company ignored her complaints about his troubling behavior in the months prior to the deadly shooting.
The lawsuit states that Donya Prioleau, who had been working at the Sam’s Circle Walmart as an overnight stocker and trainer for more than a year, was in the break room when the shooting happened and she narrowly avoided being shot.
Six store employees were shot and killed when police said 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight manager for Walmart, entered the break room and began shooting people before killing himself.
Prioleau’s lawsuit, filed in Chesapeake Circuit Court, outlines a series of complaints she made about Bing in the two months prior to the shooting.
According to the lawsuit, Prioleau said Bing harassed her and made comments about her age, asking “Isn’t your lady clock ticking? Shouldn’t you be having kids?”
She said she submitted a complaint on Sept. 10 to Walmart management.
Prioleau’s mother spoke with the store’s manager and was told “there was nothing that could be done about Mr. Bing because he was liked by management,” the lawsuit reads.
