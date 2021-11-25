The NAACP and a new local restaurant team up to provide Thanksgiving help for residents.
There are plenty of individual, businesses and organizations in the community that stepped up to help make sure residents in the area had the best possible Thanksgiving.
One of those was the Daytona Beach/ Volusia County NAACP. The organization teamed up with Midtown Café, a new restaurant, on Nov. 19 and assisted 20 families with Thanksgiving meal items. The restaurant is located at 536 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach.
“The NAACP is so grateful for this young couple who are new to our community. Their support enabled these families to enjoy Thanksgiving. This is the purpose of Thanksgiving,” said Cynthia Slater, local NAACP president.
Karen Eagar, owner of the Midtown Café, noted, “We usually give away 100 turkeys during Thanksgiving. This is our first year here in Daytona and we want to help as much as possible in the community. We teamed up with the NAACP because they are supportive. They also know the community and where help is needed the most.’’
‘Only the beginning’
Eagar owns the business along with her husband, Sidney Qualis. Midtown Café opened just before Biketoberfest back in October.
“This is the season to be giving. We feel obliged to give back. We have received so much from the community since we have been here. Any opportunity that we have to give back and say thanks is good. This is only the beginning,’’ Eager added.
The families came to the restaurant that day and received donated turkeys, desserts and soft drinks.
In addition, Midtown Café provided guests with free samples from their menu, which includes wraps, burgers, tacos, breakfast bowls, barbecued ribs, chicken, salad and more.
“We just shared whatever we had at the restaurant that day,” Eager noted.
‘We must be thankful’
Both the Midtown Café owner and the NAACP touched on the importance of giving back for the holidays.
“I feel more so to give back with what I have been blessed with this year due to the struggles people have endured during this pandemic. It just makes sense to help and give to those in need,” Eager shared.
Slater added, “We must be thankful for all the Lord has provided us with and share the harvest and blessings with others. It’s better to give than receive, especially more so this year with so many people having dealt with COVID.”
