WEIGHING IN ON AFGHANISTAN

Local veterans express mixed views on U.S. response.
The United States is trying to have all of its personnel and allies in Afghanistan evacuated by Aug 31.
President Joe Biden has ruled out extending that deadline despite pressure from Republican and Democratic leaders as well as some U.S. allies.
As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, it was estimated that 1,500 Americans were still in Afghanistan needing to be evacuated.
The Taliban overran the Afghan military mostly without a fight in recent weeks, which also surprised many countries, including the U.S.
Scenes of Afghan people holding onto and falling from U.S. military aircraft last week is still haunting.
‘Have to regroup’
Historically, Black Americans have always answered America’s call to arms and have fought every major and minor war or conflict in this nation’s history.
Local Black veterans weighed in on the situation in Afghanistan, Biden’s decision on and execution of the withdraw and what they believe should happen next. Pierre Louis is a retired U.S. Marine warrant officer.
“We should get out of Afghanistan – 20 years is too long. However, the withdrawal was too fast. Biden wasn’t right or wrong, but he gave a date which gave the Taliban a time frame. It’s not entirely his fault. Presidents get advice from advisors, military leaders and intelligence officials.”
“We now have to regroup. Our politicians must listen to our military commanders on what should be done before, during and after conflicts,’’ he added.
More reaction
Isaac Murphy served in the U.S. Army shortly after the Vietnam War.
“We should never had been over there in the first place. We had no business over there. I blame Bush, the son. Those people have been fighting and living their way for thousands of years and for us to make them live our way is beyond difficult,’ Murphy said.
“Our forces need to come home. Maybe we could have left a few troops to make sure things went smoothly but I’m not sure if that would happen,’’ he added.
Garrett Jones served in the Army during the first Iraq war.
“Afghanistan is messed up. I don’t think we should leave until we have things straightened out first. We may have to go back in another year or so,” said Jones.
“Biden wanted to bring everybody home, but he should have waited probably another year to hammer out details.”
‘We should leave’
Cedrick Newman is also a Marine Corps veteran; he also served during the first Iraq war.
“Biden is doing the right thing. We had no business being in Afghanistan. Trump put Biden in a bad situation he negotiated the deal,” responded Newman.
“We should leave; we serve no purpose. It’s not our responsibility to make them a country like America. We tried that in Iraq. America needs to mind its own businesses; we got our own problems. We are killing each other here.”
Meanwhile, evacuating Americans and the thousands of Afghans who helped American forces is in question as attempts to evacuate them are moving slower than expected.
The U.S. and other NATO allies have come up with electronic and biometric ways to expediate the process but for those who don’t get out, their outlook is grim as the Taliban is expected to kill them.
