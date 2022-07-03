As a lifetime admirer of the Honorable Frederick Douglass and one who has done extensive research on Mr. Douglass for more than 40 years, I’m convinced that President Abraham Lincoln did not free the slaves.
Lincoln was a politician who was more interested in winning the war between the north and south. He sought out Frederick Douglass for assistance to have Black men lay down their life for his political expediency.
Winning the war was more important to Lincoln’s presidency than the freedom of slaves in this country. So, the negotiation between abolitionist Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln became a reality.
Douglass stated firmly and directly to Lincoln, “If you want my Black brothers to fight and die for you, then free my Black people.”
This, my friends, was the beginning of freedom from slavery in America. Thank God for the wisdom, foresight, courage, strength, and vision the great Frederick Douglass had during these deliberations and negotiations for Black people to be free.
Douglass applied pressure
As stated in the National Museum of African American History and Culture, African Americans changed the course of the Civil War by engaging President Lincoln in ongoing debates.
Frederick Douglass used his renowned oratory and his power as an abolitionist leader to demand that President Lincoln take action.
First, to use his position as President to end slavery; second, if he wanted to enlist African Americans to fight in a liberating army, then grant full citizenship to all African Americans.
However, based on the strategic need to increase military support to win the Civil War, through Frederick Douglass’ influence, President Lincoln supported and included Black soldiers as a provision of the Emancipation Proclamation which ultimately freed the slaves in America.
Remember, my Black brothers and sisters, in 1860 after the election of President Abraham Lincoln, he did not begin his term with a goal to end slavery. His military goal was to keep the Union together.
African Americans were determined to win their fight for freedom by any means necessary. With the powerful debates and strong encouraging conversations Frederick Douglass had with President Lincoln, on January 1, 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect declaring that all persons enslaved were free.
It should be obvious to all readers, who really freed the slaves. After this interesting and fierce relationship, President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass stood as the two most influential figures in the middle of the 19th Century.
Do we really know our history?
Have we even thought about our freedom and what it really means? Today, 157 years later, are we really free?” The answers to these few questions should be easy to respond to if we think about it and be honest with our responses.
We need to desperately study and analyze ourselves as opposed to being studied and analyzed by others, especially knowing, and recognizing our real rich history.
Still chained up
If abolitionist Frederick Douglass was alive today, I’m sure he would be grossly dissatisfied with the lack of advancements, we as a race of people, have made in this country. My sisters and brothers, if you don’t know and appreciate your history, you will certainly keep repeating it.
We see an example of this lack of progress every day throughout America. My friends, it isn’t progress when you can travel through any city or neighborhood in this country and almost inevitably identify it a Black community. Are we really free?
We should be celebrating our freedom from slavery every day throughout this country rather than one day or one weekend. Most of us are partying and having fun, not really understanding what freedom is.
We wear our African attire, get our new African hair styles, and spend a considerable amount of time participating in events at other folk’s venues. An excellent set of examples would be the unveiling and maker of the statues of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Dr. Mary Mcleod Bethune. These two very important statues were done and paid for by other people not Black sculpturers.
I personally know at least three outstanding Black sculpturers in the United States who would have donated their professional work free as a personal donation to Black people. But nobody asked or even inquired about the services of Black sculpturers.
Why not? We have many Black brothers and sisters that are extremely gifted and creative, who built this country through free labor. There are hundreds of examples, patents and great works by Blacks in this country and the world.
King and Bethune
Once again, my Black brothers and sisters we need to explore, learn, read, and research our rich history and the contributions that we, as a race of people, have made to make this country what it is today.
The statue of Dr. King was done in another country by a non-Black and the first writings on the statue were wrong, including misspelled words. It should have been first displayed at the King Center in Atlanta, Georgia.
The statue of Dr. Mary Mcleod Bethune was also done and paid for elsewhere by non-Blacks. The most disturbing and painful thing about her statue is, it was never displayed at the outstanding university that she founded, Bethune-Cookman University.It should have been unveiled at
B-CU’s Performing Arts Center for all students, especially black students. We could have pooled our resources and made this very significant and historical event happen by creating the statute ourselves.
Then, displayed it at the educational institution Dr. Bethune created with very meager financial resources. I’m sure she is turning over in her grave.
Consider the significance of displaying the statue on the campus of the university and the impact it would have had on enhancing the esteem of Black students, faculty, alumni and the community of Daytona Beach, Florida.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is an educational consultant for pre K-16 and Title I schools, teachers and parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.