Here’s a glance at the candidates who will be on the ballot this year for city and county seats.
While much of the attention on the 2022 midterm election will be on the battle for control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, there are offices at the state, county and
municipal levels up for grabs.
The primary election is on Aug. 23 and the general election is Nov. 8.
In the meantime, expect to see plenty of town halls and other opportunities for residents to get to know the candidates’ positions along with get-out-to-vote initiatives.
Locally, six of the seven seats on the Volusia County Council, three on the Daytona Beach City Commission and three on the Volusia County School Board will be on the ballot.
In addition, there are seats up in Volusia County as well for judge, hospital and water authority as well as elections for other municipality mayors and commissioners.
In Volusia, county and municipal elections are non-partisan, which means that if a candidate gets a little over 50% of the vote in the primary, they win that office and there is no runoff in the general election.
If no candidate gets that number, then the top two go to the general election in November. Here are some of the local seats and candidates for the positions.
Volusia County Council Seat 1
Barbara Girtman Don Dempsey
Girtman is currently the only African American serving on the council. Her re-election bid is being challenged by local criminal law attorney Don Dempsey.
Volusia County Council Seat 2
Danny Fuqua Matt Reinhart
Fuqua narrowly lost to Billy Wheeler in 2020. The Army veteran, clergyman and educator faces Reinhart, who is a former Volusia County corrections professional who retired as warden in 2017.
Volusia County Council at-La rge
Sherrise Boyd Jake Johansson Andy Kelly Doug Petit
Johansson is a former Port Orange city manager, Navy veteran and small businessowner. Boyd, the lone African American candidate, worked with the county emergency management and has a consulting firm. Kelly is a former County Council member and served on the Soil and Water Conservation District. Petit is a retired U.S. Marine and assistant football coach at Spruce Creek High School.
Daytona Beach City Commission Zone 1
Monica Paris Ruth Trager
Trager, the incumbent, is being challenged by Paris, an entrepreneur and retired furniture business professional.
Daytona Beach City Commission Zone 3
Quanita May Steve Miller
May began her political career in 2018. She finished second in the primary, then won the runoff that November. She is being challenged by Miller, who is a former city commissioner.
Daytona Beach City Commission Zone 5
Dannette Henry Malcolm Williams
Henry seeks her third term but is being challenged by Williams, who has a background working with non-profits. Henry first took office in 2016. The seat also has been held by both her brothers – current Mayor Derrick Henry and former State Representative Patrick Henry.
DeLand Mayor
Chris Cloudman Buz Nesbit Reggie Williams
The seat became vacated when long-time Mayor Robert Apgar decided not to run. Seat 4 Commissioner Cloudman faces Planning Board member Nesbit as well as pastor and retired Volusia County staffer Reggie Williams. Williams would make history as the city’s first Black mayor.
DeLand City Commission Seat 3
Jessica Davis Deirdre Perry
Davis became the first Black woman to serve on the commission when she won in 2014. She’s being challenged by another African American woman.
DeLand City Commission Seat 4
Troy Bradley, Sr. Daniel Reed
Bradley is pastor of Greater Union Life Center. Reed is owner of Café DeVinci in DeLand.
Polling information
Voters are being encouraged to make sure that they have everything that they need to vote.
This includes knowing polling sites, obtaining and submitting absentee ballots if needed, having proper identification cards and making sure your voter information is correct, including address, party affiliation and contact information.
The deadline to register to vote in the primaries is Monday, July 25. Early voting is Saturday Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 20. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The deadline to request absentee ballots (vote-by-mail) is Saturday, Aug. 13. Absentee ballots should be mailed into the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11 The early voting period for the general election is Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 6. Early voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The deadline to request vote-by-mail ballots for the general election is Saturday, Oct. 29. Absentee ballots should be mailed into the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information and the full list of candidates, visit the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections website at www.volusiaelections.gov.
