Wildcats’ baseball team in SWAC tournament

Bethune-Cookman University closed out the regular season taking two of three games from Florida A&M from May 19-21.
The Wildcats next play in the SWAC baseball tournament at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama from May 25-29. The winner of the tournament makes the NCAA tournament.
B-CU (25-30, 19-11) finished third in the SWAC East Division behind Alabama State (30-23, 20- 10) and Florida A&M (26-28, 19-11).
They are the #3 seed from the East and played SWAC West #2 Grambling (25-29, 20-10) on May 25.
Alabama State won the SWAC East and Southern (24-29, 21-9) won the SWAC West. They are the top seeds for the tournament.
Matthew Garcia (.293BA, 4HR, 33RBI, 65H, 35RBI); Chris Patterson (.333BA, 24RBI, 23SB, 58H, 26R); Malik Stephens (.260BA, 5HR, 34RBI, 53H, 30R 27SB); Boris Pena (5HR, 17RBI); Luis Lipthratt (5-4. 3.98ERA); Dale Michaud (1-0, 2.93ERA), Brenton Fischer (3-2, 2.80ERA, 5 SV) and Gabriel Perez (2.51ERA) pace B-CU.
For schedules, stats and more, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.