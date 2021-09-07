The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats fell short in their season opener on Saturday against the Miners of the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP). The score was 38-28. The game was played in El Paso in front of 14,554 fans. The Wildcats next face the University of Central Florida (UCF) at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Orlando. More info: BCUAthletics.com
Wildcats fall short against UTEP; face UCF next
