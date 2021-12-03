NEWARK, NJ. – Bethune-Cookman men’s basketball looked anything but scared of No. 21 ranked Seton Hall, showing serious composure in an 84-70 loss on Nov. 28 in Newark, New Jersey.
The Wildcats (1-6, 0-0 SWAC) showed no signs of intimidation against the nationally ranked Pirates (5-1, 0-0 Big East).
For every Seton Hall run, B-CU answered with a run of its own. Seton Hall led in the first half by as much as eight, and the Pirates led for over 17 minutes in the half, but the Wildcats scored the final nine points of the half to enter the break up 34-33.
The Wildcats shot over 53 percent in the first half, including draining three of five three-pointers, while the Pirates struggled, hitting only three of seventeen from three.
It looked like things began toteeter for the Wildcats as the second half got underway – the Pirates opened with a 15-4 run to take a double-digit lead. Once again B-CU responded with a run to pull within three again.
Eventually, Seton Hall wore down the Wildcats. A 24-9 run dashed all Wildcat hopes of pulling the upset, and the Pirates took the game, 84-70.
B-CU’s Joe French notched a new career-high in scoring with 30 points on the afternoon. He made 57% of his shots including 4-7 three-pointers. He also grabbed four rebounds.
The team’s Marcus Garrett added 11 points, and Damani McEntire scored nine. Mikey West finished with six assists for the Wildcats, while Colins Joseph added five.
The Wildcats’ next game is against UCF at 2 p.m. in Orlando on Dec. 5.
This story is courtesy of B-CU Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.