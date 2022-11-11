Wildcats stung by Hornets on homecoming

Bethune-Cookman suffered a heartbreaking 37-22 homecoming loss to Alabama State at Daytona Stadium on Nov. 5.
Once again, mistakes, penalties and missed opportunities that doomed B-CU, particularly in the second half.
The Wildcats led 16-10 at halftime but were outscored by the Hornets 27-6 in the second half.
“We had too many mistakes, penalties and missed tackles. We turned the ball over. You can’t do that,” said Head Coach Terry Sims.
“We had special teams plays where we weren’t alert and personal foul penalties in critical moments. This loss stings. Our fans came out and deserve better,’’ he stated.
Jalon Jones threw for 191 yards with a touchdown and ran for 65 more with a score for B-CU.
“We knew they would drop more in coverage because of our speed. It gave me an opportunity to either have more time to throw or run if needed,” said Jones.
Que’Shaun Byrd ran for 102 yards with a score and caught five passes for 35 yards for the Wildcats.
“You know what you’re going to get from those two guys every day. We got to get everyone else on the same page to dig deeper and find that extra gear like those guys to get us over the top,” said Sims.
Demetrius Davis threw for 171 yards with a touchdown and ran for 42 more yards with two scores for ASU.
Bethune-Cookman (2-7, 2-4) led 16-7 after Jalon Jones 13-yard touchdown run with 11:02 to play in the second quarter.
The Wildcats took the momentum by blocking a field goal recording a safety.
Alabama State (6-3, 4-2) took the lead 20-16 on a 70-yard punt by Santo Dunn with 8:16 left in the third quarter.
“Those special team plays were huge. Neither of their returners had great number. We missed tackles on the return and weren’t ready on the onside. We gave them the moment and put our defense in a whole,” stated Sims.
B-CU responded when Jones found Kemari Averett from seven yards out to retake the lead at 22-20 with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter. The extra point was missed.
The Hornets took the lead for good at 27-22 after Davis hit Jeremiah Hixon for a 32-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.
Dunn added 62 yards rushing and Hixon five catches for 68 yards with a score for the Hornets.
The Wildcats were paced defensively by TreSean Smith (13 total tackles), Caleb Sutherland (seven total tackles, one sack) and Uriah Ratliff (7 total tackles)
The game was just about even statistically.
B-CU was penalized 11 times for 110 yards compared and turned the ball over twice.
ASU was penalized only three times for 19 and committed no turnovers.
The Hornets were also 10-for 15 on third down conversion and 4-for-5 in redzone chances.
The Wildcats were 5-for-10 and 3-for-4 respectively.
Other game notes
Hip-hop artist Rick Ross and R&B singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter performed during the tailgate party before the game.
The 7,729 announced crowd was the lowest in a long time. The visitor side was visibly not filled. Daytona Stadium holds 9,601. Last year’s attendance was 10,178.
Former B-CU football coach Alvin Wyatt, Sr. was honored before the game.
The Wildcats broke out a new mascot look.
B-CU finishes 1-2 at Daytona Stadium and 1-3 at home. The Oct. 15 game with Jackson State at TIAA Stadium in Jacksonville was a home game.
B-CU has now lost three straight homecomings.
ASU’s defensive coordinator Ryan Lewis is a former standout linebacker and former assistant coach at B-CU.
Mr. and Mrs. B-CU were not at homecoming. They haven’t been at recent games and have been suspended until Nov. 7 for allegedly violating school rules. A substitute Mr. and Mrs. B-CU has been representing in their place.
Alcorn State next
The Wildcats travel to Alcorn State (4- 5, 3-3) on Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.
Last year, B-CU edged the Alcorn 35- 31 in Daytona.
The Braves beat Prairie View (5-4, 4-2) 23-16 in overtime on Nov. 4.
Sims noted, “They are a great defensive team. They are solid on special teams. Their offense runs through their quarterback who manages the game. We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
Lady Wildcats no match for Seminoles
The women’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 113-50 loss at Florida State University on Monday.
O’Mariyah Tucker had 11 points and Kerrington Dunn nine points with eight rebounds for the Wildcats.
B-CU hosts Florida Atlantic on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. and Mercer on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.
B-CU men falls at Iowa Bethune-Cookman’s men basketball team dropped their season opener at Iowa 89-58 on Monday.
Marcus Garrett had 13 points and Dylan Robertson 11 points for B-CU.
The Wildcats play at Indiana on Nov. 10 at 8:30 p.m. then hosts Florida National on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.
