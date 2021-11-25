Wildcats well-represented in Orlando

THE FLORIDA CLASSIC EXPERIENCE
While Bethune-Cookman didn’t return home with a 10th straight win against Florida A&M in Saturday’s Florida Classic, Wildcats walked away with plenty of good memories from the Orlando weekend. It still was a grand time to reunite with family, friends and alumni. During the Classic weekend, B-CU was well-represented by its university court and the crowd-pleaser, the Marching Wildcats, also known as The Pride. See page 5 for a story on the football game, which drew more than 54,000 to Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
