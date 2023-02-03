Bethune-Cookman University has hired Raymond Woodie as its new football coach.
Woodie previously was an assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach on Willie Taggert’s staff at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.
On Thursday, Woodie tweeted on his Twitter account, “Grateful, thankful and blessed to announce that I will be returning to my alma mater to serve as the next Head Football Coach at Bethune-Cookman University. I know we have work to do. Let’s get after it Wildcats!”
He also is a 1996 Bethune-Cookman graduate and a former All-American linebacker at the university.
Woodie replaces Ed Reed, who was at the school just three weeks until contract negotiations ended after social media posts of him criticizing B-CU’s leadership and working conditions surfaced.
Reed’s ouster led to students protesting living conditions and other concerns at B-CU last week.
Both are replacing Terry Sims who was fired after back-to-back 2-9 seasons.
Woodie must act fast to put together a football team as high school National Signing Day was Feb. 1 and spring football is in March and April.
Woodie has plenty of coaching experience and is known to be a recruiter.
He also coached at Florida State, Oregon, South Florida and Western Kentucky with Taggert.
Along with his bachelor’s in criminal justice from Bethune-Cookman, Woodie has a master’s degree in education from National Luis University.
In addition, he was head coach at Palmetto High school in Palmetto, his hometown.
He and his wife, Stephanie, have three children.
