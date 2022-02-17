The Daytona International Speedway has announced that the Daytona 500, set for Sunday is sold out. All of the tickets as well as the camping spaces are sold out. The big race is set for Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
“What an incredible way to begin Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth by announcing that we have completely sold out of the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher.
He added, “ We are so thankful to the fans who have reserved their place in what will be yet another history-making event at The World Center of Racing.’’
A role for a champ
Fox Sports’ personality Charles Woodson, the Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and Super Bowl champion, will serve as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500.
As part of his responsibilities, the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner will give the command “Drivers, Start Your Engines” for the race, the season-opener for the NASCAR Cup Series.
Woodson joined “Fox NFL Kick- off’’ for the 2021 season after multiple appearances as a “Fox NFL’’ and ‘Big Noon Kickoff’’ college football studio analyst.
A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Woodson played 18 seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, racking up a list of accolades including Super Bowl XLV champion, 2009 Defensive Player of the Year, 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year and the 2015 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February 2021, his first year on the ballot, and was enshrined in Canton in August 2021.
Prior to his professional career, Woodson was a two-time All-American at Michigan and led the Wolverines to an undefeated season and national championship in 1997, the same year he became the only individual to win the Heisman Trophy while playing significant minutes on both sides of the ball. He is also one of 10 men to win the Heisman and to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Woodson found time during his career to focus on off-the-field endeavors including his own wine and whiskey line. Intercept by Charles Woodson includes a limited-edition Hall of Fame Cabernet Sauvignon, a chardonnay and a red blend with all three rated in the 90s by Wine Enthusiast.
Want a jump on next year? The 65th Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2023.
For more information on the Speedweeks events, visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.
