The South Daytona Police Department and Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety will hold the 25th Annual Kids Fishing Tournament from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 10, at the Sunglow Fishing Pier at 3701 S. Atlantic Ave.
Kids 12 and under can participate; poles and bait are provided. Fifty people is the capacity. A parent or guardian must be present and snacks, lunch and drinks will be provided.
For more information, call 386-322-3030. Registration forms are available at the South Daytona Police Department at 1672 South Ridgewood Ave.
Free Sharks football camp
The Volusia County Sharks Youth Football & Cheer program is holding a free conditioning camp for kids ages 6 to 14 through June 30 at the Salvation Army at 1555 LPGA Blvd.
The camp is on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
For more information, contact Coach Brown at 386-233- 5724.
