The Memorial Celebration for Charles William “Chuck’’ Cherry II was held on Aug. 19 at the Julia T. & Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach. The program was streamed live on Florida Courier's Facebook page. For those who missed it, you can still watch it by clicking this link: https://www.facebook.com/flcourier/videos/623284606608217
How to watch Charles W. Cherry II Memorial Celebration
-
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Americans not sure what’s true in age of health misinformation
- The sensible, the mad and the missing
- Wins for the environment and the economy
- Massive lawlessness in case against Trump’s ‘corrupt organization’
- Food truck rally is Aug. 25 in Daytona
- Votran announces service changes for Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend
- El King Mohamed Mounir to perform at Peabody
- Volusia County seeks advisory board applicants
Latest e-Edition
Information Pages
Most Popular
Articles
- Who are the Blacks indicted with Trump in Georgia?
- Daytona Elite Academy Warriors launch football program
- Evangelicals who choose culture over Christ
- Mainland blanks Matanzas in Kickoff Classic
- Cheers and high fives greet students on first day of school
- Allen Chapel showcases B-CU students during Men’s Day Celebration
- Halifax Health – Primary Care opens Bunnell office
- SMA Healthcare Foundation to honor Chitwood
- Prep football returns with exhibition games
- FDEP to hold public hearing regarding purchase of Tomoka/Ford Marsh property
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.