The Daytona Times is remembering former reporter James Harper as an out-spoken, passionate and award-winning journalist who enjoyed covering his community.
Harper died on June 3 at Halifax Health Hospice. He was 59 years old.
Along with being a staff writer for the Times, Harper was a radio talk show host on WPUL-AM 1590, a community activist and telecommunications professional.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 539 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Harper was a member of the church and sang in the choir.
A public viewing will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10, at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, 804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Dedicated newsman
Harper wrote numerous articles for the Times covering all genres of the news, said Jenise Griffin, publisher of the Daytona Times.
“The staff and management of the Times are saddened by James’ passing. He did some great work for the Times and his knowledge of the com-munitymade him a very valued employee,” Griffin shared. “Even when he was no longer working with the company, James still gave me story ideas and insight on what was happening in the Daytona community. His input will be missed.’’
Former Times Publisher Charles W. Cherry II called him “an unsung hero of
Daytona Beach’s recent civil rights history.’’
Cherry stated, “When he covered City Hall, he focused on explaining how and why actions of the Daytona Beach City Commission impacted Black Daytonans. Then he would get on WPULAM to speak to listeners and write editorials in the Daytona Times. That made it easier for Mayor Yvonne Scarlett Golden and Commissioners Charles Cherry, Sr., and Dwayne Taylor to get the support they needed to improve conditions in the Black community.
“James was headstrong, aggressive and opinionated. But he was confident, likeable and effective. His voice has been and will be missed,’’ he added.
Community, family advocate
Harper will be missed by the community, his family, friends and colleagues.
“I’ll just miss his wit. He was very quick witted. He could hold his wits without getting angry. He could put you in your place without cursing you out,” shared Harper’s oldest niece Joy Harper. “He was very intelligent and was able to talk to anyone.
“He is the reason why me and my sisters are the ladies that we are today. I know it takes a village, but he reminded us every day that we were young ladies, to hold our heads up high and conduct ourselves as la-dies.”
Marjorie Johnson was a close friend to Harper over the years. She was often by his side when he was reporting and being a community advocate.
“He was outspoken, kind and positive. He was a people’s person. He was an
extraordinary community servant who fought for the community. He fought discrimination and racism and to improve the quality of lives of the people in this city,” reflected Johnson.
“I’ll always cherish our friendship. As a friend, he was always there and would stop what he was doing to listen, help and be there,’’ Johnson added.
Spruce Creek, UF grad
Harper was born on June 30, 1962 in Daytona Beach. The 1980 graduate of
Spruce Creek High School earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Florida (UF) in 1984.
He loved tennis, dancing, singing, acting and debate.
Harper was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Louis Harper, who died last year.
He is survived by his father, Arthur Harper; sister, Tammie Harper; nieces Joy, Jewel and Jasmine Harper; great nephews and great nieces; and other relatives.
