The Port Orange City Council voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to hold a special election on Aug. 22 to fill the vacant District 2 City Council seat. Council Member Kat Atwood resigned from her position last month due to health reasons.
The council will appoint an interim to the position at its Feb. 21 meeting. Candidates interested in the interim position must live in District 2 and submit their applications and resumes to the city by Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.
The interim will serve in that capacity until a winner is determined at the August election or the November runoff. The interim can run for the position. The qualifying period is June 12 through June 16.
The special election is estimated to cost $50,000 to hold. It is paid for from monies through the city’s general fund. The link to the interim application and more information can be found online at www.port-orange.org.
