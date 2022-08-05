The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the members of the 2021-22 SWAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll with 149 Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats receiving recognition for their efforts in the classroom during the past academic year.

The SWAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

B-CU football saw the most student-athletes recognized with 45, followed by baseball with 25. Softball saw 21 players honored followed by men’s track and field/cross country’s (20), volleyball (13), women’s track and field/cross country (10) , women’s basketball (5), women’s golf (4), women’s tennis (4), and men’s basketball (2).

Here are the full list of honorees. They also are listed at swac. org.

Men’s Basketball

Jakolby Long

Quavon Blackwood

Women’s Basketball

Imani Reid

Tania White

Tatum Hayes

Taylor Williams

Yamani McCollough

Baseball

Alec Mendez

Amir Asghar

Andres Diaz

Anthoine Gonzalez

Brandon Cruz

Brandyn Gatenby

Brenton Fisher

Boris Peña

Coby Tweten

Dakoda Grove

Dale Michaud

Derrius York

Gabriel White

Gaylen Rutledge

Gerald Bess

Hector Vazquez

Irvin Escobar

Jan Reyes

Jeremy Garcia

Joan Gonzalez

Kyle Wilkinson

Louis Lipthratt

Lake Fisher

Marcos Gamboa

Manny Souffrain

Softball

Alyssa Lopez

Amari Hodge

Briana Velazquez

Carrington Robinson

Ciera Clark

Desirae Martinez

Elise Gibbs

Essence Gibbs

Haley Parks

Halyne Gonzalez

Hannah Ortega

Jasmeen Rivera

Jordynn Lawrence

Joslynn Davis

Kaira Cabato

Katelynn Perez

Kayla Traylor

Maria Galvan

Shania Owens

Sydney Edmond

Victoria Guzman

Football

Aaron Thompson

Andreas Wyatt

Arelious Dunn

Benjamin Chombe

Benjamin Lennon

Cameron Overton

Chrishun Jakson

Christopher Howell

Conroy Cunningham

Damion Powell

Darryl Simpson Jr.

Decarri Allen-Johnson

Derrick Sinegal

Devin Black

Dylaan Lee

Dylan Moghaddam

Ebenezer Dibula

Edgard Franklin

Ellias De Leon

Francky Avissey-Tengue

Ge’Mon Eaford

Jaley Christian

Jalon Jones

Jarrell Knight

Jayden Loving

Jerrold Pough

Jimmie Robinson III

Jonathon Thomas

Judas McKenzie

Justin Michel

Kahlil Overton

Kameron Ingram

Keshaun Blackmon

Luke Ford

Lynva Masslieno

Marcos Gamboa

Mason Hall

Micah Butler

Robert Simmons

Tahj Brightaupt

Tekeven Thomas

Terry Lindsey

Tyler Pena

Tyrone Franklin

Xavier McDonald

Women’s Golf

Emma Hastie

Kyleigh Leaf

Lauren Jognson

Shaniya Stewart

Women’s Tennis

Afrika Smith

Diarra Thomas

Jourdon Cooper

Selene Kentish

Men’s Track/Cross Country

Anthony Russell

Cameron Berryhill

Cameron Overton

Carlin Berryhill

Christian Taylor

Christopher Howell

Demauri Little

David Long

David Richards

Derrick Andrews-Powley

Guy Bond

Isaiah Davis

Isaiah Johnson

Jermaine Dyges

Kahlil Overton

Marc McCoy

Marvens Milhomme

Matthew Williams

Montreal Bennett

Richard Hennink

Trevor White

Women’s Track/Cross Country

Alysa Whetro

Angel Parks

Indya Campbell

Jordan Singletary

Jordan Strong-Flowers

Jourdon Cooper

Kaiel Kimble

Lauren Johnson

Lauren Mclin

Thea Shaw

Women’s Volleyball

Alleah Dallas

Aryn Spencer

Ayannah Henry

Jordan Strong-Flowers

Jordyn Chenault

Kaylan Curry

Lauryn Coleman

Madison Coates

Malina Spencer

Nia Spicer

Niara Hightower

Nyasia John

Shaleese Nuckols

