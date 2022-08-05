The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the members of the 2021-22 SWAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll with 149 Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats receiving recognition for their efforts in the classroom during the past academic year.
The SWAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.
B-CU football saw the most student-athletes recognized with 45, followed by baseball with 25. Softball saw 21 players honored followed by men’s track and field/cross country’s (20), volleyball (13), women’s track and field/cross country (10) , women’s basketball (5), women’s golf (4), women’s tennis (4), and men’s basketball (2).
Here are the full list of honorees. They also are listed at swac. org.
Men’s Basketball
Jakolby Long
Quavon Blackwood
Women’s Basketball
Imani Reid
Tania White
Tatum Hayes
Taylor Williams
Yamani McCollough
Baseball
Alec Mendez
Amir Asghar
Andres Diaz
Anthoine Gonzalez
Brandon Cruz
Brandyn Gatenby
Brenton Fisher
Boris Peña
Coby Tweten
Dakoda Grove
Dale Michaud
Derrius York
Gabriel White
Gaylen Rutledge
Gerald Bess
Hector Vazquez
Irvin Escobar
Jan Reyes
Jeremy Garcia
Joan Gonzalez
Kyle Wilkinson
Louis Lipthratt
Lake Fisher
Marcos Gamboa
Manny Souffrain
Softball
Alyssa Lopez
Amari Hodge
Briana Velazquez
Carrington Robinson
Ciera Clark
Desirae Martinez
Elise Gibbs
Essence Gibbs
Haley Parks
Halyne Gonzalez
Hannah Ortega
Jasmeen Rivera
Jordynn Lawrence
Joslynn Davis
Kaira Cabato
Katelynn Perez
Kayla Traylor
Maria Galvan
Shania Owens
Sydney Edmond
Victoria Guzman
Football
Aaron Thompson
Andreas Wyatt
Arelious Dunn
Benjamin Chombe
Benjamin Lennon
Cameron Overton
Chrishun Jakson
Christopher Howell
Conroy Cunningham
Damion Powell
Darryl Simpson Jr.
Decarri Allen-Johnson
Derrick Sinegal
Devin Black
Dylaan Lee
Dylan Moghaddam
Ebenezer Dibula
Edgard Franklin
Ellias De Leon
Francky Avissey-Tengue
Ge’Mon Eaford
Jaley Christian
Jalon Jones
Jarrell Knight
Jayden Loving
Jerrold Pough
Jimmie Robinson III
Jonathon Thomas
Judas McKenzie
Justin Michel
Kahlil Overton
Kameron Ingram
Keshaun Blackmon
Luke Ford
Lynva Masslieno
Marcos Gamboa
Mason Hall
Micah Butler
Robert Simmons
Tahj Brightaupt
Tekeven Thomas
Terry Lindsey
Tyler Pena
Tyrone Franklin
Xavier McDonald
Women’s Golf
Emma Hastie
Kyleigh Leaf
Lauren Jognson
Shaniya Stewart
Women’s Tennis
Afrika Smith
Diarra Thomas
Jourdon Cooper
Selene Kentish
Men’s Track/Cross Country
Anthony Russell
Cameron Berryhill
Cameron Overton
Carlin Berryhill
Christian Taylor
Christopher Howell
Demauri Little
David Long
David Richards
Derrick Andrews-Powley
Guy Bond
Isaiah Davis
Isaiah Johnson
Jermaine Dyges
Kahlil Overton
Marc McCoy
Marvens Milhomme
Matthew Williams
Montreal Bennett
Richard Hennink
Trevor White
Women’s Track/Cross Country
Alysa Whetro
Angel Parks
Indya Campbell
Jordan Singletary
Jordan Strong-Flowers
Jourdon Cooper
Kaiel Kimble
Lauren Johnson
Lauren Mclin
Thea Shaw
Women’s Volleyball
Alleah Dallas
Aryn Spencer
Ayannah Henry
Jordan Strong-Flowers
Jordyn Chenault
Kaylan Curry
Lauryn Coleman
Madison Coates
Malina Spencer
Nia Spicer
Niara Hightower
Nyasia John
Shaleese Nuckols
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.