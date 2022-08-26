30th annual Biketoberfest rally is Oct. 13-16

Daytona Beach is celebrating a significant milestone in 2022 with the 30th annual Biketoberfest rally , Oct. 13-16.
The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to Daytona Beach and Volusia County area with live music, the industry’s top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along A1A, Main Street or the scenic loop.
For the 10th straight year, GEICO will serve as the official sponsor of Biketoberfest.
“For three decades, motorcycle enthusiasts have gathered by the thousands in October in Daytona Beach for Biketoberfest and we’re looking forward to continuing that tradition in 2022,” said Lori Campbell Baker, executive director for the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“With venues stretching from iconic Main Street, Daytona International Speedway, Destination Daytona, Midtown, and points in between, riders will be able to explore a variety of activities and experiences during their visit to the destination.”
The Official Biketoberfest Welcome Center presented by GEICO will be at ONE DAYTONA, located directly across from Daytona International Speedway. Along with information about the area, the welcome center will be handing out free posters, pins, poker chips and helmet stickers for visitors.
As motorcycle enthusiasts explore the area, they will want to make sure to check out Downtown Daytona Beach and the recently opened north end of the Riverfront Esplanade where they can visit the Veterans Memorial and the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune bronze statue.
When fully complete later this year, the Riverfront Esplanade will extend a mile along the Halifax River and include a promenade along the water’s edge, running and walking rails, and landscaping designed to encourage relaxation and reflection including water features, shade tree and raised botanical gardens.
More information is available on the official event website, Biketoberfest.org.
