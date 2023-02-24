A successful season for youth basketball

The City of Daytona Beach Parks & Recreation’s 9-11 age division champions – the Pacers – are coached by City Manager Deric Feacher, Terry “Baldy” Johnson, Dwayne “Skeeter” Myers and Andreas Butler. The team was one of six in its age group. There also were champions in age divisions 6-8, 12-14 and 15-12. The league had 200 kids to participate this season.