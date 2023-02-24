Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Daytona offering free youth baseball and T-Ball clinics
- A successful season for youth basketball
- The Daytona Times at the Daytona 500
- Mainland’s basketball coach gets 350th win
- B-CU basketball team has eyes on SWAC Tournament
- Black history: another viewpoint, Part 2
- Florida is just the latest battlefield in right’s war on education
- NFL no Black coaches in 1973, two in 2023
Latest e-Edition
Information Pages
Most Popular
Articles
- DeLand banners now on display
- Mainland’s basketball coach gets 350th win
- B-CU basketball team has eyes on SWAC Tournament
- Toney’s Barbershop reopens with new owner
- Silver Dollar biker Willie ‘Jack’ Irven honored this month
- Chocolates, cards, flowers and a special meal
- Raw truth-telling in book by Jealous tilts at insanity of race in America
- A Daytona 500 photo finish
- State seeks to reinstate law blocking state funding for Planned Parenthood
- Daytona hosting youth baseball clinic
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.