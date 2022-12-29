A year of trials and triumphs for local sports teams

Mainland football finishes as state runner-up
Mainland High School was edged by Lake Wales 32-30 in a classic and thrilling Class 3S State championship game in front 4,236 fans at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 16.
The Buccaneers’ quest for their first state title since 2003 came short. That 2003 title remains their only one and the only one for Volusia County.
The game ended with a controversial penalty call against Mainland but in the end the three turnovers and a few untimely penalties hurt.
The local community also showed up in great numbers to support the Buccaneers.
Mainland had an historic season for the ages.
Senior running back/wide receiver Ajai Harrell was the best local player this season.
Other standouts included junior tight end/defensive lineman L.J.McCray, senior quarterback Damarcus Creecy, junior receiver James Randall, senior offensive/defensive lineman Malcom Curry, sophomore offensive/ defensive lineman Christian Hudson, junior cornerback Zavier Mincey, and senior defensive lineman Ramon McCollough.
Sims out as B-CU head coach
Bethune-Cookman University parted ways with Terry Sims, its head coach, in late November after the team went 2-9 overall and 2-6 in the SWAC in both 2021 and 2022.
Sims was 38-39 at Bethune-Cookman, including 31-24 in conference play.
The Wildcats had four winning seasons and were the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) champions in 2015 under Sims. He was MEAC Coach of the Year in 2015. B-CU joined the SWAC in 2021.
In the MEAC, the Wildcats were 28- 12 under Sims but only 4-12 in the SWAC.
Sims joined B-CU as an assistant under former Coach Brian Jenkins in 2010 and was promoted to head coach following Jenkins’ departure after the 2014 season.
He was an instrumental part in the team’s success from 2010-2015, which includes five MEAC titles in six years and a part of B-CU’s nine-game winning streak over rival Florida A&M University (FAMU) in the Florida Classic (2011-2019).
He won five straight Florida Classic games and went 5-2 against FAMU. From 2017-19, Sims led the Wildcats to 21 wins but only four over the past two seasons.
A stormy season for the Wildcats
It was another rough season for the Wildcats on the gridiron as they once again went 2-9 overall and 2-6 in the SWAC.
There were close losses and games that were within reach late.
In addition, the Wildcats lost the Florida Classic and homecoming.
The 2022 season also saw the team displaced for three weeks due to Hurricane Ian, which caused the team to spend a week each in Huntsville, Alabama (game against Alabama A&M); Nashville, Tennessee (game vs. Tennessee State) and Jacksonville in September and October (game vs. Jackson State).
Tropical Storm Nicole displaced the team for another week last month as the team spent four days in Jackson, Mississippi.
Senior tight end Kemari Averett, sophomore kick returner Darnell Deas and junior defensive back Omari Hill-Robinson were among the Wildcats who received post-season accolades.
Wildcats’ softball team wins SWAC East
Bethune-Cookman University (24- 26, 17-7) won the SWAC East Division champ and made it to the SWAC tournament semifinals with a talented and young roster that included 14 freshmen.
The Wildcats won 20 of their last 29 regular season games and 11 of its last 12 conference division games. They went 11-4 at home this season including 10-2 in conference division play.
B-CU look to return freshmen pitchers Hannah Ortega (13-11, 2.99ERA) and Halyne Gonzales (11-10, 3.12ERA); sophomore outfielder Haley Parks (.281BA, 12 RBI, 10 SB, 27R, 43H); freshman outfielder Joslynn Davis (.271BA, 39H, 21R) and freshman shortstop Desirae Martinez (.262BA, 23RBI, 38H), and others in 2023.
COVID-19 impacts youth sports
Local sports leaders spoke on the virus’ effect on sports at the high school, youth and AAU/travel sports levels, which included shutdowns, lost seasons, lost recruitment, safety protocols, mental health and more.
Those who interviewed were: Terry Anthony, Mainland high school athletic director, head track and field coach and assistant football coach.
Shamus Dougherty, principal and athletic director at Halifax Academy in Daytona Beach. Dougherty also is the head boys’ basketball coach and the former football coach at the school.
Tommy Roland, commissioner of the Daytona Beach Buccaneers Pop Warner Youth Football and Cheer.
Stacy Beckton works as a recreation worker with the City of Daytona Beach’s Parks & Recreation, formerly Leisure Services.
Terry Johnson has a youth athletics program called B.A.L.D.Y. Athletics based in Daytona Beach.
City youth baseball reboots
The city of Daytona Beach Parks & Recreation (formerly Leisure Services) brought back youth baseball in 2022 but failed to field its own league.
However, around 14 kids did form a team ages 7 to 12 that worked hard all season.
Eventually, they scrimmaged the East Coast Storm 10U team for a few games.
The Daytona Tortugas minor league baseball team, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University baseball club and East Coast Storm all helped.
In March, the youth got a surprised visit from Brian Rey, an outfielder for the Louisville Bats, the AAA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds Major League Baseball team, talked and even demonstrated some drills.
Rey starred at Deltona High and played for the Daytona Tortugas back in 2019.
Bruce McNorton football clinic returns
Bruce McNorton, the retired NFL Player turned NFL scout, had over 100 kids ages 6 to 18 dodge inclement weather for his annual clinic in June.
This event was held at Daytona Stadium (Municipal Stadium) at 3917 LPGA Blvd due to wasps being at Derbyshire.
Once again, former NFL players helped with the clinic.
McNorton’s son in-law, former NFL All-Pro star receiver Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, returned to assist with drills.
Atlantic boys win 4x400 state title
The Atlantic Sharks boys’ 4x400 relay team of Aidan Dixon, Emanuel Preston, Jonathan Killingsworth and Kentwan Royal won the 400-meter relay at the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 2A state championships at James G. Pressley Stadium in Gainesville in May.
The Sharks were ranked in the top 25 in both the nation and state this year.
They also won the 4x400 district 2A7 and Region 2A-2 champs and held records at both levels. Their Class 2A time is second all-time for 4x400 record.
CBI brings March Madness to Ocean center
The Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI) tournament brought 16 teams to the Daytona Beach Ocean Center in March.
The University of North Carolina-Wilmington (UNCW) Seahawks (26-9) won the tournament.
The Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Blue Raiders (26-10) were runner-up.
UNC-Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims and Mike Okauru, Tennessee State’s Donovan Sims, Northern Colorado’s Daylin Kountz and Abeline Christian’s Coryon Mason made the tournament team.
Other tournament participants included: Northern Colorado, Virginia Military Institute, Abeline Christian, Boston University, California Baptist, Florida Atlantic, Stephen F. Austin, UNC-Asheville, Troy, UNC-Greensboro, Ohio, Rice and Purdue-FortWayne.
Campbell boys excel as middle school hoops champs
The Campbell Spartans beat the Deltona Galaxy Rockets in the Volusia County’s Middle School Basketball Boys Championship Game at Atlantic High in May.
The Spartans made history as the first undefeated team and champion to finish 15-0.
It’s the fourth title for Campbell since middle school basketball was implemented back in 2004. It’s also the Spartans’ first title since 2016.
The Spartans featured eighth-grade guards Cameron Oxendine, Jhavin “Bubba” Westbrook, Isaiah Simien and Dennis King; eighth-grade center, Freddie Wilson and seventh gradeguard/forward Ta’Maj Woodard.
Campbell was coached by Duwayne Pelham. Pelham also led DeLand Southwestern to a title in 2017. He is the only coach in the county to win a title on the east and west sides of the county.
