Alabama recruit ready to hoop at B-CU

There’s very little carryover for the BethuneCookman men’s basketball team with the program taking the 2020-21 season off due to COVID-19.
Joe French is the only player returning from the 2019-20 squad, but center Dylan Robertson brings some carryover as well: When the Wildcats open the season Nov. 9, they›ll have a center from Alabama in the paint.
Robertson, a 6-9 senior, inherits the low post from Cletrell Pope, who won two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of The Year awards and led the country in offensive rebounds. He’s very familiar with Pope after being in the same basketball circles.
“Even played against him in high school,” said Robertson, who prepped at Tuscaloosa’s Paul W. Bryant High School while Pope played at Tuscaloosa County. “I’ve been watching him play ever since.”
Unfinished business
Robertson laughs about keeping the Pope and Alabama center tradition going here at B-CU, especially since he has unfinished business of his own to take care of first.
He was averaging a double-double for Shelton State, one of the nation’s premier junior college programs in 2019- 20, helping the team win a state championship and a national tournament berth.
However, the outbreak of COVID put an end to all sports just as the national tournament was about to get underway.
Robertson is confident his national moment will come.
“It was heartbreaking at the time,” Robertson said. “All you can do is keep moving forward and stay positive. Like my father said, ‘God doesn’t make mistakes.’”
A one-year stay at Sam Houston that many would consider a struggle was a beneficial one, according to Robertson.
“It was challenging,” Robertson said. “But we played power five teams and got to travel. The experience helped me measure my game and with the schedule we have this year, will be a big help.”
Feels like home
Head Coach Reggie Theus appreciates Robertson›s maturity.
“He moves, talks and pays attention,” Theus said. He plays with a mentality of someone who has been coached well. The ability to get better is within his grasp.
“He’s got a good first and second jump,” Theus added. He will block your shot and dunk on you if you’re not careful. We need a guy who can block shots has the ability to throw the ball on the top of someone else’s head. Dylan can do that.’’
With the season opener at USF a week away, Robertson has settled into BCU.
“I feel like at I’m at home, it reminds me of home,” he said. “The opportunity to play for Coach Theus and a place like Bethune-Cookman is one I’m grateful for.”
