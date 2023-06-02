The Atlantic High School boys’ track and field team finished second overall in the team standings at the Class 2A meet. They are shown here with Coach Jalissa Marcus and the girls 4x100 team that finished 8th at the event on May 17. The state championships were held at the University of North Florida. Above right, the Atlantic boys’ 4x400 team pose for a photo after winning the state title in the event for the second consecutive year.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- No SWAC championship for B-CU baseball but team shines
- Another good season for Atlantic’s track teams
- Quarter of nation’s homeowners struggle with housing costs
- Bruce McNorton’s football clinic returns
- University graduates Second Chance students from correctional institution as program expands
- Mainland’s Williams takes second in 110m
- What is Tim Scott running for?
- War in Ukraine rages as U.S. allies continue to add money to Russian coffers
Latest e-Edition
Information Pages
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. Lawrence Drake won’t return as B-CU’s interim president
- Tickets go on sale Friday to see Patti LaBelle at Peabody Auditorium
- Living with schizophrenia: My family’s 30-year journey
- Could Disney leave Florida because of DeSantis? No
- Masonic lodge treats students to an end-of-school year fun day
- DOT and DeLand community celebrate groundbreaking of SunRail Station
- Fire won’t stop Ormond church’s praise and worship
- Bruce McNorton’s football clinic returns
- Gorman invited to read poem in Miami after school deemed it inappropriate for elementary kids
- Tina Turner remembered as resilient superstar
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.