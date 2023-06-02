Another good season for Atlantic’s track teams
Another good season for Atlantic’s track teams

The Atlantic High School boys’ track and field team finished second overall in the team standings at the Class 2A meet. They are shown here with Coach Jalissa Marcus and the girls 4x100 team that finished 8th at the event on May 17. The state championships were held at the University of North Florida. Above right, the Atlantic boys’ 4x400 team pose for a photo after winning the state title in the event for the second consecutive year.

