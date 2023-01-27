Atlantic High names gym after George Butts

Atlantic High School in Port Orange has named their gymnasium after George Butts during a girls basketball game against St. Augustine’s Tocoi Creek on Jan. 13.
Butts was there to see current Atlantic girls head coach and former standout Kimberly Manning, who played for him, have her No. 3 jersey retired.
“I am extremely thankful for such an honor. I was surprised when I found out. I came to assist in the retiring of my former player (Kim Manning’s) jersey ceremony, not knowing that I was there to be honored as well,’’ Butts told the Daytona Times.
“I fell into tears hearing that the gym was going to be named in my honor. The same gym where I was blessed to encounter many successes and victories in girls basketball. It was an unbelievable feeling.”
Butts was the Sharks girls’ basketball coach for 25 years (1995-96 to 2020-21). Under his tenure, Atlantic went 515-178 with three Final Four appearances and four district titles.
“After all these years, I felt that God finally allowed me to experience all the years of success, trial, growth, victories, losses and triumphs in one moment,” said Butts.
Butts is now in his second season coaching the girls team at Calvary Christian Academy in Ormond Beach. At the time of this report, the Lions were 10-5. Last season, they were 21-3 and made it to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Manning graduated from Atlantic in 2003. She was named local Player of the Year three times.
Manning is Atlantic’s all-time leader in points and steals and ranks third in assists.
