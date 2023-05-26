The Atlantic High School boys’ 4x400 relay team won the state title at the Class 2A State Track & Field Championships.
The team consisted of all seniors, Kentwan Royal, Aiden Dixon, Xavier Voltaire and Zachary Russell.
The Sharks repeated as state champions in the event as Dixon and Royal also were on the state championship team last season.
Atlantic’s Preston Kuznof also made some noise by winning the Class 2A javelin crown at the meet.
The Sharks’ boys team finished as the Class 2A Boy’s Track & Field Runner-Up.
