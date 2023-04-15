Bethune-Cookman’s baseball team had its April 8 and 9 games with Alabama A&M postponed due to inclement weather.
The Wildcats did take the series opener from the Bulldogs 12-10 on April 6.
In that game, Boris Pena had five RBIs and Manny Souffrain had three hits with three RBIs for the Wildcats.
Bethune-Cookman sits atop the SWAC East Division with an 8-2 conference mark.
The Wildcats are a half a game ahead of Alabama State and Florida A&M, both 9-3 in the division.
The Wildcats travel to Mississippi Valley State April 14-16 and to Coral Gables to face the University Miami on April 18.
B-CU softball second in SWAC East
The Wildcats’ softball team took two of three games from Mississippi Valley State including the series finale 6-0 on Tuesday.
On Monday, they split a double header with the Wildcats taking game one 6-3 and Delta Devils winning game two 1-0.
The series was to be played on April 7-8 but was postponed for several days due to inclement weather.
In the series, Halyne Gonzalez went 2-1 with 20 innings pitched, 24 strikeouts, four runs, two earned runs and had a complete game shutout.
Essence Gibbs (5-for-10, RBI), Ciera Clarke (4-for-6, 2 RBIs), Desirae Martinez (4 RBIs) and Joslyn Davis (4-for10, RBI) were a few of standouts in the series for B-CU.
B-CU is now in second place in the SWAC East Division with a 10-5 conference record. They sit a game behind Alabama State (11-4).
The Wildcats (12-25) travel to Jackson State (17-23, 6-9) April 14-16 before returning home to play rival Florida A&M April 21-23.
