B-CU baseball returns with weekend series in Daytona

The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats’ baseball team will open the 2023 season with a three-game series against Lehigh University from Feb. 17- 19 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach. Opening night is Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
B-CU was picked to finish second in the SWAC Eastern Division.
The Wildcats features a strong and deep pitching staff with what should be an improved offense.
“I think for us it starts with pitching. I think our pitching is as deep as anyone in Florida, let alone anyone in our conference. We were the best pitching staff statistically last year,” commented B-CU Head Coach Jonathan Hernandez.
“I think our offense has a chance to be very good. Last year, we focused on pitching, and we were probably light offensively. Going into the first year of the SWAC allowed us to look at some areas to better compete with the conference.”
Senior outfielder Malik Stephens added, “We’re excited. We’ve put in a lot of focus and intensity in preparing for the season. The mindset is great. We all are focusing on the goal.’
Key returners
Stephens (.255BA, 6HR, 38RBI, 56H, 33R 27SB), senior third baseman Brian Perez (.250BA, 3HR, 25BI), sophomore catcher Irvin Escobar (1HR, 19RBI) and senior catcher Boris Pena (.250BA, 6HR, 23RBI) are key returners.
Junior starting pitchers Luis Lipthratt (6-4, 3.90ERA, 80.2IP) and Nolan Santon (6-3, 4.38ERA 90.1IP) who broke the school record with 113 strikeouts in 2022, also are back.
Senior pitcher Joan Gonzalez (3-5, 4.95ERA, 60IP), who throws 95 miles per hour and senior pitcher Dale Michaud (1-0, 3.09ERA), return in the bullpen.
Lipthratt and Escobar were named All-SWAC Pre-Season First Team while Gonzalez and Santos received All-SWA Pre-Season Second Team honors.
B-CU lost shortstop Matthew Garcia (.310BA, 4HR, 36RBI, 74H, 69R), outfielder Christopher Patterson (.344BA, 27RBI, 24SB,66H) and pitchers Brenton Fischer (3-3, 4.01ERA 5SV 36SO), the SWAC Closer of the Year last season and Hector Velasquez (7-5, 3.79ERA, 80.2), who all transferred.
‘Better chemistry’
Three transfers in junior outfielder Hyland Hall (Washington State/Wabash College), junior first basemen Robert Moya (Cleveland Community College) and senior infielder Luis Tuero (Arizona/Miami) should help.
“Hyland is a five-tool player who could be drafted this year. He is a high school American. Robert hit .350 with 11 homeruns last year. We’re looking to them do damage in the middle of the lineup,” added Hernandez.
B-CU is also heading into its second season in the SWAC.
“It helps with familiarity of the teams, travel and knowing what to expect. We’ve been with FAMU forever. Teams like Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley are all good teams. Their coaches do a good job with recruiting and player development,” said Hernandez.
Hernandez in in his fifth season leading the program.
“We’ve only coached two full seasons. COVID killed most of 2020 and our administration opted out of athletics for 2021. I think this is the first year that we have continuity,” expressed Hernandez.
“Every year we had something different where we lost players. Continuity has it where we know what to expect, which will help us in the long run.”
Stephens agreed, “This year we have better chemistry. We return a lot of guys, but the new guys have bought into what we’re doing and have become like family.”
Plays tough teams
Bethune-Cookman has a storied baseball program. From 1996-2017 they won 19 MEAC titles and made 17 NCAA Regionals. They also won a the MEAC in 1985.
The Wildcats haven’t shied away from competition with perennial national powers like Miami, Florida State, Florida and South Carolina on their schedule.
“Throughout this program’s history, we’ve played a tough out of conference schedule. We are in a unique position being in the middle of the state. We can play midweek games against Florida, Florida State, Miami, UCF, USF, Stetson, etc. We also want to challenge ourselves,” emphasized Hernandez.
“If we win our conference tournament, those NCAA Regionals will be at Florida, Florida State or Miami. We may have the toughest out of conference schedule in the SWAC. We play a complete D-I schedule. Last year we went to LSU. This year we’re going to South Carolina. It’s a testament that we believe in our players which should pay dividends in the end.”
The goal is to win the SWAC tournament and make a NCAA tournament run.
“It will take accountability, discipline and perseverance — not just when things are good but when they’re bad. How we respond will be the challenge and show our potential. It’s how we respond to adversity and losses,” stressed Stephens.
Hernandez agreed, “We must peak at the right time. It’s cliché that every team should not get hot too early. We must be consistent and healthy all year. We had some big wins last year, but we were inconsistent. Consistency and health will give us an opportunity to be special.”
